College football fans blast Alabama while they're down, troll bowl game
No one knew exactly what to expect heading into the College Football Playoff Rankings Selection Show on Sunday.
After Clemson's freshman kicker Nolan Hauser belted a 56-yard field goal as time expired to beat SMU and earn the Tigers an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff, things became very uneasy in both Dallas and Tuscaloosa.
For an entire week now, we've heard the discussion and comparisons between SMU and Alabama. Many believed that the Crimson Tide should get in because of their strength of schedule. Others believed their bad losses — namely Oklahoma and Vanderbilt — should keep them from the 12-team College Football Playoff field.
Regardless of where you stood heading into Sunday, no one really knew what the committee would do as it mulled over its twelfth and final team.
Then, it happened.
The rankings show confirmed that SMU would be getting the No. 11 seed, leaving Alabama as the first-team-out. The Crimson Tide, which had clinged to hope, saw that snatched away and Kalen DeBoer's program will now have to settle for a consolation bowl game and to watch the College Football Playoff from their couches.
There was jubilee and a lot of fun had at Alabama's expense as Sunday afternoon progressed.
A few hours after the 12-team playoff field had been announced, it was reported that Alabama will finish off its season with a game against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The game will be played on New Year's Eve in Tampa Bay.
Of course, that led to even more trolling.
It will be interesting to see what Kalen DeBoer's team looks like by the time the bowl game takes place. We expect some opt-outs — as every school will likely have — but it will be intriguing to see how the Crimson Tide play in this game.
While there's not a lot at stake in terms of hardware, Alabama can still build some momentum towards 2025, when they will once again be one of the contenders for the playoff.