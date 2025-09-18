College Football is on the verge of heading to London for Big 12 clash in 2026

Over the last few seasons, College Football has started to make an international push taking games outside of the Country. We typically only saw College Football teams play outside of American in Bowl Season when two teams would play in a game like the Bahamas Bowl. Regular Season games have become the latest to leave the Country and with their success, the writing was on the wall for more international games.

The Aer Lingus Kickoff Classic has been a successful product for College Football and the networks as teams continue to play Week 0 games in Ireland which has brought in new fans. Now as College Football continues to try and grow the product, the next step is being made as the Big 12 may send a Conference Game to a new Country.

The next stop for College Football is heading to London

On Thursday Morning, Scott Hamilton broke the news that the Big 12 was in negotiations to send Arizona State and Kansas to London for the first College Football game in England. The game would be played in Wembley Stadium and would kick off the season for both teams.

London calling — college football headed to Wembley Stadiumhttps://t.co/e5mzMuEkwt pic.twitter.com/xzM7kj20lL — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamiltonPC) September 18, 2025

The deal still has some hurdles to cross as it hasn't been officially announced but, all signs point toward a game being played in London next season. One of the main pain points is needing a waiver to move a Week 0 game as well as getting Kansas to give up a Home Conference game which is typically a hold up because it's a competitive disadvantage as well as the fact that it takes away the revenue from a home game which is massive for each program.

The move overseas was inevitable especially as the NFL continues to push their product globally and have seen massive returns on their investment bringing games to Europe. For the fans, the game going overseas does hurt as it's much tougher to get to the game but, at the end of the day, money drives the sport now and if the program can cash in it'll only help the program long term.

