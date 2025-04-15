College football news: Another starting QB joins Nico Iamaleava in the Transfer Portal

Another day, another starting quarterback hits the portal, but this time there's a little less drama surrounding his entrance.

South Alabama’s Gio Lopez has officially decided to move on from the Jaguars and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, adding yet another experienced signal-caller to the group looking for new homes this spring. And just like that, he joins the likes of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava in what’s quickly becoming a headline-filled week for the portal.

Lopez was the full-time starter for South Alabama in 2024 and had a very productive year. He completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions. But what made him especially dangerous was his ability to run. Lopez rushed for 465 yards and added another seven touchdowns on the ground. That dual-threat ability made him one of the more under-the-radar weapons in the Sun Belt last season.

The breakout performance that really put Lopez on the map came during the 68 Ventures Bowl, where he torched Eastern Michigan for 192 passing yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 88 yards and a rushing score. That game helped secure South Alabama’s first bowl win in program history.

Now, with two years of eligibility remaining, he’s entering the portal at a time when quarterback-needy programs are scrambling. Don’t be surprised if Lopez becomes a popular name in the next week or two. He’s got the production, the mobility, and the kind of upside that coaches can work with quickly.

Of course, Lopez isn’t the only QB making portal waves right now. Nico Iamaleava, the former five-star and starter at Tennessee, is also looking for a new program. But his situation is coming with a lot more noise.

Between NIL disputes, off-field complications, and questions about the people around him, Iamaleava’s departure from Knoxville hasn’t exactly been quiet. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum even went so far as to tell schools to “stay away,” calling the whole situation “toxic.”

Bill Belichick and UNC have been linked to Gio Lopez already, but it's clear that the Tar Heels won't be the only suitor for him this spring.

Read More