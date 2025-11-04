College Football Playoff kickoff times, TV partners announced for 2025 First Round

The end of the College Football regular season is rapidly approaching as we've entered the month of November marking the final stretch of the season. On Tuesday Night, College Football fans will get their first look at what the College Football Playoff may look like when the College Football Playoff committee unveils their first set of rankings.

While we'll get our first look at the rankings and what lies ahead the rest of the regular season, we're also getting a look at the future on Tuesday. On Tuesday Morning, the College Football Playoff set its schedule for the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff kickoff times set for First Round

On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff set it's kickoff times and broadcast partners for the 2025 College Football Playoff meaning the entire schedule is set in place.

OFFICIAL RELEASE: The College Football Playoff, ESPN and TNT Sports have announced kick times and broadcast information for the 2025 CFP First Round, which will launch the second year of the 12-team Playoff.



The College Football Playoff will officially get underway on Friday, December 19th at 8:00 PM Eastern on ESPN. The first game taking place on Friday Night sets College Football fans up for a Saturday triple header starting at Noon Eastern and running through the night.

The First Round of the College Football Playoff will have two games that are broadcast on ESPN as well as two games broadcast on TNT, TruTv, and HBO Max. After the first round, all of the games will be broadcast on ESPN.

Full 2025 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, December 19th, 8:00 PM ET on ESPN/ABC

Saturday, December 20th, 12:00 PM ET on ESPN/ABC

Saturday, December 20th, 3:30 PM ET on TNT

Saturday, December 20th, 7:30 PM ET on TNT

Playoff Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 31st, 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

Thursday, January 1st, 12:00 PM ET on ESPN

Thursday, January 1st, 4:00 PM ET on ESPN

Thursday, January 1st, 8:00 PM ET on ESPN

Playoff Semifinals

Thursday, January 8th, 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

Friday, January 9th, 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

College Football Playoff National Championship