College Football Quarterback Movement: Transfer Portal Updates and NFL Draft Decisions

There is no stopping the transfer portal and its rapidly changing landscape. Quarterbacks have become the top amenity of the portal and its rapidly changing landscape.

Now, in the midst of a wild offseason, many big names have already declared a new school. Moreover, with the NFL Draft approaching, who has already declared?

Here are some of the most recent quarterback updates in college football.

Note: The parenthesized schools are indicative of the quarterback’s previous school.

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): TBD

Here is the verdict. If he can stay, he will stay. If he cannot stay, he will head towards the NFL Draft. It seems as if Ole Miss has already prepared for the worst in signing Knight through the portal. However, getting Chambliss back for another season instantly raises the bar from a title contender. The Rebels came up just short of a national title berth in their loss to Miami, and Chambliss was the life behind a magical run, even in the midst of losing Kiffin.

The former Ferris State quarterback racked up incredible numbers after taking over behind center. Chambliss threw for 3,937 touchdowns, the third-most in the FBS, as well as 22 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions with an 86.5 QBR. Ole Miss filed an appeal for Chambliss to receive a sixth year of eligibility, but no outcome has been determined.

Dante Moore (Oregon): Staying

Behind Chambliss, Moore became the most intriguing name to follow in this year’s offseason turnover. Unlike Chambliss, who still awaits an answer, Moore gave his answer on Wednesday afternoon, and he is set to return to the Ducks in 2026.

After transferring to Eugene two years ago, Moore underwent a year of development, having sat behind Dillon Gabriel, before becoming the full-time starter this season. His move proved to pay off as he quickly ascended to the top of college football’s best quarterback prospects. Had he left Oregon, he would’ve been at the top of most NFL Draft boards. Now, he will welcome an opportunity to compete for a national title once again.

Sam Leavitt (Arizona State): LSU

The hottest name in portal was Sam Leavitt when he announced his transfer declaration in early January. Since then, Leavitt has drawn considerable attention from major schools, including LSU, Texas Tech, Tennessee, and more recently, Miami. After a long wait, fans finally have an answer. Leavitt will be taking his talents to Baton Rouge to join Lane Kiffin.

Undoubtedly, Leavitt will present one of the best talents in all of college football next season. The 6-foot-2, former Arizona State stud, passed for 1,628 yards and ten touchdowns in seven games before going down with a season-ending foot injury. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

BYU v Cincinnati | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati): Texas Tech

The former Cincinnati star marked the biggest decision thus far as he decided on Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders. Sorsby marked an incredible year with the Bearcats after passing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Sorsby proved to be a diamond in the rough after previously transferring from Indiana, and will now have one year left in his college football journey. In the wake of a possible reunion, Sorsby chose Texas Tech, which was in the market for a new quarterback following its loss to Oregon in the Orange Bowl.

Deuce Knight (Auburn): Ole Miss

The true freshman, former five-star, Knight has become an intriguing prospect in the portal. Known for his explosive playmaking and cannon of an arm, Knight presents a major boost for any contending team.

Not to mention, he has loads of potential after sitting behind Jackson Arnold at Auburn. In his limited action, he showed he can be a major threat with both his arm and legs, after scoring six touchdowns in his debut. Knight will be a good filler for Trinidad Chambliss if his appeal does not get approved.

Austin Simmons (Ole Miss): Missouri

After going down with an injury early in the season, Simmons was moved permanently to the bench in favor of Trinidad Chambliss. Simmons sat behind former Ole Miss star quarterback Jaxson Dart before he left to pursue the NFL.

This year was supposed to be Simmons’ year to shine. Simmons, who also played baseball for Ole Miss, will join the Tigers to fully pursue football. In his limited action, Simmons threw for 744 yards with the Rebels and showcased spurts of turnover trouble.

Josh Hoover (TCU): Indiana

As possibly the most underrated quarterback transfer prospect, Josh Hoover will look to follow in the footsteps of Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza. Hoover was heavily overlooked as the predecessor to former TCU star Max Duggan, who led the program to a national title appearance.

In his three years as a starter, Hoover racked up nearly 10,000 yards and 71 touchdowns, while leading the Horned Frogs to a 23-15 record. This is a plug-and-play fit for Indiana, and one that should continue to bring about excellence to the program.

Rocco Becht (Iowa State): Penn State

The former Iowa State star is joining the mass exodus of Cyclone players to follow their head coach. After Matt Campbell was announced as Penn State’s next head coach, he was sure to bring his luggage, and Becht was one of the key pieces.

Becht marked solid seasons in Ames after taking over for Brock Purdy. In his three seasons as a starter, Becht threw for over 9,000 yards for 64 touchdowns. He is a reliable starter and seeks to give the Nittany Lions a boost in his last season of eligibility.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Presented by | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Ty Simpson (Alabama): NFL

Simpson was the first to publicly declare his intention to head toward the NFL Draft. His time in Alabama was quite the ride. After waiting his turn for years, Simpson took over as the full-time starter this season and put together a compelling campaign under Kalen DeBoer.

After a woeful loss to Florida State to open the season, Simpson rallied, leading the Tide to the College Football Playoff. He tallied 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions and is ranked as Mel Kiper’s third-best quarterback.

Drew Mestemaker (North Texas): Oklahoma State

It’s been real tough sledding in Oklahoma State. Since the firing of Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have sought a resurgence in its talent from top-to-bottom. After hiring Eric Morris, the former Mean Green coach vowed to carry some luggage, and here it was.

The Cowboys certainly got their guy as they gained one of the portal’s best overall talents. Mestemaker led the entire FBS pool with an absurd 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions. He will now seek to continue that dominance at Oklahoma State.

Beau Pribula (Missouri): Virginia

After transferring out of Penn State, Pribula made quite a name for himself at Missouri. During his time with the Tigers, Pribula led what looked to be a very solid team before going down with a devastating leg injury.

Somehow, he was able to return but could not salvage a playoff season, falling just short. Pribula, known for his dual-threat ability, will welcome a new opportunity in Virginia for his final year of eligibility.

Carson Beck (Miami): NFL

Beck has not yet officially declared for the NFL Draft, but the writing on the wall is clear. After previously declaring for the NFL Draft last season, Beck decided to move his name to the transfer portal and committed to Miami. The move turned out to be a good one as Beck is heading towards a national title with the Hurricanes.

Beck has proven to be a reliable quarterback under Mario Cristobal and has erased many of the turnover issues that plagued him a year ago. Beck has thrown for close to 11,500 yards and 87 touchdowns across his collegiate career and could serve as a solid NFL player.

Northwestern v Nebraska | Steven Branscombe/GettyImages

Dylan Raiola (Nebraska): Oregon

After a sweet tenure with Nebraska, Raiola is pulling an interesting move in transferring to Oregon. As Dante Moore once did, Raiola is accepting his possible fate of sitting behind the more proven talent. That is, if Moore were to come back. Yet, for Raiola, the move comes with an ambition to grow more polished as a raw talent.

As a true freshman, the 6-foot-3 Buford prospect committed to Georgia before flipping his commitment and joining Matt Rhule. There, he immediately started, charting an up-and-down ride with the Huskers. Before going down with a season-ending injury in early November, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Byrum Brown (USF): Auburn

Along with the coaching carousel came the quarterback carousel, in which many star quarterbacks decided to follow their previous head coach to a new school. Among those names is Brown, who is one of the most prominent.

In his third year as a starter for Alex Golesh, Brown became a star. The 6-foot-3 Raleigh, North Carolina, native led the Bulls to a 9-4 record, even defeating Florida and Boise State in the process. Brown tossed for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns. Brown is an extremely elusive dual-threat quarterback who should be ready to compete in a much heavier league.

Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame): Kentucky

Here is the definition of a hidden gem. Minchey will take over under center for a team that is desperate for good quarterback play. When at its best, Kentucky has shown to have above average quarterbacks. Minchey is certainly capable of living up to that mark.

In his limited game film, the former Notre Dame quarterback showcased a dynamic dual-threat ability. While struggling at times with passing inconsistency, Minchey has been relatively solid as a passer. He competed almost the length of training camp with CJ Carr to earn the starting nod, and came up just short. This is a great addition for Wildcats seeking to revive what was a brutal 5-7 season last year.

DJ Lagway (Florida): Baylor

Florida’s former quarterback in Lagway resembled a mirror reflection of what Tim Tebow once looked like playing on the same field. Lagway was supposed to change the entire landscape of Florida Gators football for the better. But those high standards fell short of the glory as Lagway’s tenure was marked by loads of inconsistency.

It just simply did not work, and now Lagway finds himself in a far more relaxed situation playing for his father’s alma mater at Baylor. It was an odd commitment as Lagway drew interest from Ole Miss that nearly lured him away from the Bears, but nevertheless, he will be playing in the Big 12. Lagway is most notable for being a massive dual-threat with his legs, and adds much pop to any offense. In his two seasons, he tossed for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Arch Manning (Texas): Staying

Manning was thrown into the fire before ever being thrown into the fire. Coming into the 2025 season, Manning had some hefty expectations on his shoulders as the Heisman pre-season favorite. Those expectations were shot to shame as Manning came nowhere close to the Heisman.

The good news is that while Texas finished 10-3, finishing short of the Playoff, Manning was able to shake the jitters as the season progressed. He showed he could be a viable starter and especially proved that in Texas’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Manning was supposed to be a “one-and-done” talent, but left more on the table. He may be in the Heisman conversation next year, with more experience now under his belt.

John Mateer (Oklahoma): TBD

After transferring from Washington State last season, Mateer had a solid season with the Sooners, leading the team to its first Playoff since the Baker Mayfield days. However, Mateer didn’t carry the spark that Mayfield once had. That was until his injury struck. Mateer was in the running to win the Heisman prior to his injury in late September.

After getting screws placed in his throwing hand, he miraculously returned to play and notably looked off. Mateer never blamed the injury, but it could be assumed that it played a major role in cutting the rhythm he once had. After battling with Alabama in the first round of the Playoff, Oklahoma lost, giving way to an unknown offseason. Mateer said he would “take some time” before making a decision on his future. But, nothing yet has been decided. The early expectation is for him to return, given that he isn’t a highly rated draft prospect.

Aidan Chiles (Michigan State): Northwestern

Michigan State and Northwestern made a coach-for-quarterback trade. After Pat Fitzgerald signed a deal to become the next Spartan head coach, Chiles subsequently headed for the exit. Now, he finds himself in a similar situation, playing in the same conference, but in different colors.

Chiles’ tenure in East Lansing was marked by vast inconsistency and little improvement. After being a stellar prospect at Oregon State, he wasn’t able to translate the talent in the Big Ten conference, under Jonathan Smith. This seems like a good situation for Chiles to possibly get back on his feet. He missed several games last season with a head injury and tallied 4,116 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Clemson v South Carolina | David Jensen/GettyImages

LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina): Staying

Sellers came into the 2025 season as one of the most notable college talents. He previously led the Gamecocks to multiple successful seasons and sought an opportunity to lead South Carolina to the promised land. But that didn’t quite follow.

South Carolina had an extremely underwhelming season, finishing with a 4-8 record. Sellers was a projected top quarterback prospect heading into the season, but marked an extremely subpar twelve-game slate. In a recent announcement, Sellers declared his intention to return to South Carolina. He will have another two years of eligibility and will seek to right the wrongs in 2026.

Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State): Virginia Tech

Grunkemeyer became the newest member of the Virginia Tech Nittany Lions. All jokes aside, following James Franklin’s departure from Penn State, there has been a mass exodus of previous Nittany Lions to reunite with their former coach. Grunkemeyer became one of the more recent names to join that squad.

He charted a successful first year as a rookie, given the extremely tough circumstances. After Drew Allar went down with a season-ending injury, Grunkemeyer took over as the full-time starter and led Penn State to a six-win season, going out on a good note with a bowl game victory over Clemson. Grunkemeyer’s exit from Happy Valley comes largely due to Campbell's new crew as Becht will likely take over as the Nittany Lion’s starter. Nevertheless, it worked out as Grunkemeyer will have a chance to start for a new team and a familiar coach.

Demond Williams Jr. (Washington): Staying

Drama galore. Williams’ name should’ve never been mentioned on this list, but here we are. For starters, Williams had secured a deal to return to Washington in 2026 with an estimated $4.5 million contract. He then decided that he would enter the portal a week later.

After much controversy, Washington decided to pursue legal action against Williams, and he subsequently decided to stay put. It was certainly a turn of events that nobody saw coming. Regardless of what this does to the locker room, Williams is easily one of the best returning talents in college football, having thrown for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech): Florida

As a former three-star recruit, it's safe to say that Philo has made a name for himself in his time at Georgia Tech. The young stud played behind Haynes King and got his opportunity to shine when King went down with an injury. In that time, Philo proved to be a viable player in the Yellow Jackets' future.

It was reported that Georgia Tech attempted to keep Philo, but money talks. He will now join Jon Sumrall in Gainesville and seek to turn around what has been a struggling offense. The 6-foot-2, Bogart, Georgia, native adds pop with a stellar passing ability.

Husan Longstreet (USC): LSU

Lincoln Riley is a known quarterback recruiter. He has a way of acquiring the best talent when it comes to that position. Husan Longstreet is just another example of that. Unfortunately, for Riley and the Trojans, they are watching a major talent walk out the door.

Longstreet was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school and was highly-touted for both his passing and rushing abilities. He threw for 1,641 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions during his senior year of high school. He added an additional 494 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. This is a major get for LSU, that otherwise would’ve rolled him out as a starter. Now, Longstreet will get the chance to sit behind Leavitt and develop another year.

College Football Playoff Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oregon v Indiana | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): TBD

Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers have displayed quite the turnaround after years of misery. Last season, Indiana fell short after losing to Notre Dame in the first round of the Playoff. Then, Indiana acquired a household name. Mendoza had completely reshaped what success looks like in Bloomington.

After winning the Heisman, Mendoza has successfully checked all the boxes for the 2025 season. The last one will come on Monday when Indiana faces Miami in the National Championship. There isn’t much of a reason for Mendoza to return in 2026; however, if he does, he will have one remaining year of eligibility. Currently, the 91st Heisman winner has yet to make a decision, but ranks atop of all NFL Draft boards as the best overall quarterback.