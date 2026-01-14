LSU shocks QB Market landing Husan Longstreet leaving Miami and Tennessee scrambling

Coming into the offseason, everyone knew that Lane Kiffin and LSU were going to be aggressive after the two pulled off the biggest coaching move of the offseason. Given the fact that LSU was left with no scholarship quarterbacks, the expectation was that Kiffin would land a high level starter and rebuild the room with young depth pieces he could develop. Kiffin handled the former by signing Arizona State's Sam Leavitt giving LSU one of the best quarterbacks in the Country.

When LSU landed Landen Clark he was clearly a plan for the future, and where LSU would turn next for a third quarterback was a big question. While Sam Leavitt was visiting Miami, LSU hosted USC Transfer Husan Longstreet on a visit. LSU fans would've taken Longstreet as a starter, liking the fact that Kiffin could develop him for several seasons, but Leavitt signing seemingly ended that hope.

Lane Kiffin shakes the market signing Husan Longsreet

On Wednesday, Lane Kiffin flipped the Transfer Portal on it's head as he was able to lure in Husan Longstreet to serve as the backup.

Landing Husan Longstreet is massive for Lane Kiffin and LSU as it gives the Tigers a plan for the future this way they don't need to dip into the Transfer Portal once again. Sam Leavitt is coming off a serious injury, and now the Tigers can feel comfortable if they lose their star quarterback at any point next season.

Coming out of High School, Husan Longstreet was a 5-star recruit signing with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. This season, Longstreet played sparingly, going 13-15 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns.

While Longstreet signing with LSU is big for the Tigers, it has a much bigger impact on the rest of the transfer market. Miami and Tennessee both need quarterbacks, and after Ty Simpson turned down their massive offers, they're left searching for options with little to no clear options on the board.