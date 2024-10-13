College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after a wild Week 7
The 2024 college football season is halfway done and if that makes you sad, you're not alone. It feels like Labor Day Weekend and Week 0 were just yesterday.
With Week 7 in the books, that means we are getting ever-so-close to the first-ever College Football Playoff rankings with a 12-team field. Anyone in the AP Top 25 has a chance to make the playoff and there may even be teams that are unranked right now that will push for a spot in that top 12.
But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Let's focus on Week 7 and predict the rankings for Week 8.
The week got off to an exciting start with No. 16 Utah heading to the desert to face an improving Arizona State team led by Sam Leavitt. The Utes just didn't look the same with Cam Rising under center and the Sun Devils pulled off the impressive upset. Could they make a bid for a spot in the AP Top 25? I'd say so.
The noon slate on Saturday was just as wild as Alabama needed a couple of late touchdowns to hold on to beat South Carolina, 27-25. The Tide looks to be trending in the wrong direction.
Texas handled Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, Penn State beat USC in a thriller in Los Angeles, and Illinois won arguably the game of the week in overtime against a mediocre Purdue team.
And at night, Oregon and Ohio State faced off in a top-three battle and it was everything fans could have hoped for and more. The game came down to the final seconds with Oregon leading 32-31 and Ohio State driving, Will Howard didn't get down in time and the clock ran out. The Ducks will make a case for the No. 1 team in the country.
Let's take a look at the Week 8 Top 25 projections.
Rank
Team
Record
Last Week
1
Texas
6-0
1
2
Oregon
6-0
3
3
Penn State
6-0
4
4
Georgia
5-1
5
5
Ohio State
5-1
2
6
Miami
6-0
6
7
Alabama
5-1
7
8
Tennessee
5-1
8
9
Clemson
5-1
10
10
LSU
5-1
13
11
Notre Dame
5-1
T-11
12
Iowa State
6-0
T-11
13
BYU
6-0
14
14
Ole Miss
5-2
9
15
Texas A&M
5-1
15
16
Boise State
5-1
17
17
Indiana
6-0
T-18
18
Kansas State
5-1
T-18
19
Missouri
5-1
21
20
Pitt
6-0
22
21
Vanderbilt
4-2
NR
22
Utah
4-2
16
23
Illinois
5-1
23
24
Michigan
4-2
24
25
Army
6-0
NR
There will be more movement at the bottom of the rankings this week but Oregon is going to start receiving some first-place votes for the first time this season after that impressive Ohio State win.