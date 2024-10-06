College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after the complete chaos of Week 6
By Sam Fariss
With upsets galore and a few blowouts sprinkled throughout the weekend, Week 6 was shocking, inspiring, and almost entirely unpredictable.
No. 1 Alabama was bested by Vanderbilt. Georgia had a slow start against Auburn. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 Oregon blew past their opponents ahead of their Big Ten matchup. USC and Michigan struggled against their unranked opponents and eventually fell.
To put it simply, heading out of Week 6 and into Week 7, the AP Top 25 is going to look radically different than it did when teams were heading into Week 6.
Projection
Team
Record
Previous rank
1
Texas
5-0
2
2
Ohio State
5-0
3
3
Penn State
5-0
7
4
Oregon
5-0
6
5
Georgia
4-1
5
6
Miami
6-0
8
7
Ole Miss
5-1
12
8
Clemson
4-1
15
9
LSU
4-1
13
10
Notre Dame
4-1
14
11
Iowa State
5-0
16
12
Alabama
4-1
1
13
Boise State
4-1
21
14
Texas A&M
5-1
25
15
BYU
5-0
17
16
Utah
4-1
18
17
Oklahoma
4-1
19
18
Kansas State
4-1
20
19
Tennessee
4-1
4
20
Indiana
6-0
23
21
Missouri
4-1
9
22
Michigan
4-2
10
23
USC
3-2
11
24
Vanderbilt
3-2
N/A
25
Pitt
5-1
N/A
UNLV and Louisville both suffered losses in Week 6 and will most likely lose their spots in the Top 25. The Pittsburgh Panthers improved to 5-0 and deserve a spot in the Top 25. Vandy's win over No. 1 Alabama should earn them a spot in the rankings as well.
No. 4 Tennessee losing to an unranked, 3-2 Arkansas should drop the Volunteers 15 spots in the poll and No. 9 Missouri's loss to No. 25 Texas A&M should drop the Tigers at least a dozen places.
The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes had an incredible comeback victory over the unranked California Golden Bears to preserve their perfect record and deserve to move up at least a few spots with all of the top teams which lost this weekend.
Teams like Texas, LSU, and Notre Dame will probably get the chance to move up the rankings without even taking the field as teams previously ranked above them lost. On the other hand, a few teams (Oklahoma, Kansas State, Utah, and BYU) will stay in their previous spot after their bye weeks.