College football recruiting rankings thrown for a loop after major shakeup

If you thought college football recruiting was already settling down, think again.

The 2026 cycle has already seen plenty of movement, but this past week delivered one of the biggest shakeups yet, completely reshuffling the top of the rankings.

USC has made a statement under Lincoln Riley — who is trying to play himself off the hotseat heading into 2025 — and, currently, it’s backed up by recruiting results. With 12 commitments in the 2026 class, the Trojans have secured their spot at No. 1 for the time being, according to 247 Sports' Composite Team Rankings.

The flip of four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon to USC was a game-changer, and the Trojans have continued to lock down talent from within California.

Oregon, meanwhile, took a hit after losing both Williams and four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo. The Ducks dropped to No. 3 in the rankings, creating an opportunity for another program to slide into second place.

That team? Clemson. Dabo Swinney and his staff have been relentless in their pursuit of top talent, and it’s paying off in a big way. The Tigers now sit at No. 2 in the 2026 rankings after securing yet another commitment, which makes seven in five days. With a mix of highly-rated defensive and offensive prospects, Clemson is building a class that could contend for the top spot by the time signing day rolls around, but that's still many months from now.

Clemson doesn’t chase the biggest NIL deals or play the transfer portal game like some of its competitors, yet the Tigers continue to recruit at an elite level and Dabo Swinney has clearly made changes to his approach, which are starting to pay off.

With USC, Clemson, and Oregon leading the way, the rest of the top 10 is still a battle in progress. LSU, Texas A&M, and Auburn are making moves, while traditional recruiting powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama have work to do to climb back into the race. But, it's important to remember that it's just March, and the rankings will continue to change, especially as top-tier commitments continue to make their decisions.

