College Football Rivalry Week games that didn't live up to the hype
The final week of the regular season in college football has come to an end.
As we do every year, we cap off the regular season with a number of rivalry games and there are always some fireworks to be expected.
Whether it was an eight-overtime victory for Georgia over Georgia Tech, LaNorris Sellers scrambling into the end zone to beat Clemson in the final minute, or Michigan shocking Ohio State with yet another win over the Buckeyes, there was plenty to take in over the weekend.
As we put the exclamation point on a wild slate of rivalry games, here are a few that didn't live up to the hype.
Florida vs. Florida State
Perhaps this one was never going to have much hype to begin with, but it was even more of a snooze fest for fans outside of Gainesville than we could've ever imagined. Though there was a hope that rivalry weekend could at least give an inch of chaos in this game, it simply didn't happen.
Florida beat Florida State 31-11, officially putting an end to the Seminoles' misery.
Washington vs. Oregon
The rivalry between Oregon and Washington goes back nearly 100 years, but this is one that Huskies fans will just want to forget. They were hoping to be a spoiler of sorts — in the same way that Michigan was to Ohio State — but they were nothing close to that.
Oregon steamrolled Washington 49-21, ending the Huskies' streak of three-straight wins over the Ducks.
Louisville vs. Kentucky
The SEC won't want you to look at Kentucky for examples of its dominance. Louisville completely blasted Kentucky 41-14 on its home field, leaving many Wildcat fans calling for the end of the Mark Stoops era.
Louisville was clearly the better team and it's crazy to think that Kentucky couldn't even put up a fight against their bitter rival.
Auburn vs. Alabama
The Iron Bowl has become famous for its wild finishes. From the "Kick Six" in 2013 to last-minute touchdown drives, it’s a rivalry where anything can happen. The intensity of the Alabama-Auburn matchup often delivers unforgettable moments that define college football seasons.
This year, though, it didn't deliver.
Alabama methodically put the game away, finishing with a 28-14 win over Auburn. The game was really never in doubt and though it's considered one of the best rivalries in college football, this Iron Bowl is one that we'll all forget pretty easily.