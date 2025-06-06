College Football unveils 2025-26 Bowl Games, dates, and times

While the College Football Playoff and the recent trend of players opting out of Bowl Season, has devalued the Bowl games, Bowl season is still one of the best periods of the year. While the Regular Season is king, Bowl Season allows each team a chance to end their season on a high note while the opt outs have allowed players to get their first serious playing time.

There's no way of knowing where your team may end up until the Regular Season comes to an end as many of the Bowl Games with Conference tie ins have been pushed to the Playoff. While you can't book your tickets quite yet to follow your team, there is an official schedule for College Football's Bowl Season.

It is important to note that each Bowl Game and each Bowl's starting time is subject to change as qualifying for a Bowl Game is dependent upon finishing above .500 while you can also get in if there aren't enough teams to fill out the Bowl Games.

The most important Bowl Games are obviously the ones in the College Football Playoff as games like the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Orange Bowl, and the Cotton Bowl will play a key role in crowning a National Champion.

While everyone cares the most about the Bowl Games in the Playoffs, several Bowl Games have become fan favorites over the past few years. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has quickly become one of the most popular with all of its fanfare. If you want to see a Head Coach covered in Mayo, check out the Duke's Mayo Bowl, maybe if North Carolina returns Jordon Hudson will allow Bill Belichick to do so.

The good news for College Football fans is that every game is on traditional television meaning fans won't be forced to add additional streaming platforms.

