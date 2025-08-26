College Football Week 1 could be ruined by streaming service dispute

The start of the College Football season is finally upon us and after everyone has waited months, the best sports season is back in action. Everyone is excited to see their team play this weekend and hope is never higher for every program than the start of the year before a bad loss could derail and entire season. If you're a fan who watches your favorite team on YouTube TV, it may not be a bad loss that ruins your weekend but, the streaming service itself.

No one gets hurt more in a dispute between a streaming provider and a network than the fans as the two sides often put the users in the middle of the dispute. On Monday Night, fans revealed an email from YouTube TV where the streaming service broke down their current negotiations with Fox and a deadline of August 27th, 2025.

I'm about to have to break up with @YouTubeTV



I "cut the cord to save money"



Then YTTV keeps upping and upping the subscription fees while reducing available content



There has to be a better solution pic.twitter.com/gH0sqzkG37 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 25, 2025

This would especially hurt College Football fans as some of the best games not only this weekend but this year are on Fox. If Fox goes dark on YouTube TV and isn't back on the platform until the weekend is over, fans will miss games like Auburn Vs Baylor and #1 Texas vs #3 Ohio State.

The networks and the streaming platforms make millions off of the fans and every time they have a disagreement they're never the ones that end up getting hurt as the users will make up the difference in cost when the subscription fee is eventually raised. Streaming was supposed to be the cheaper alternative to cable that gives the fans an easier way to access everything yet, the prices continue to rise while available content falls.

If you YouTube TV and Fox can't strike a deal, there are plenty of streaming platforms that you can make the switch to in order to prevent any games being missed. One option is FuboTV which has a wide variety of plans that includes Fox and every other channel you may need to watch the games.

