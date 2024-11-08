College football Week 11 best bets
With only four weeks left in the college football regular season things are starting to heat up; and so are these weekly best bets.
We are coming off of another winning Saturday going 6-4 to make it 19-9 over the past three weeks and get over .500 on the season.
This week's slate includes some massive games as the playoff picture has become more clear with the release of the first rankings from the CFP committee.
Here are the best bets in Week 11 of the college football season:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER | Season Record: (48-46)
LSU +2.5 (-102) vs Alabama
If there is anything we have learned in recent weeks, it is to take the home team in SEC nighttime games.
Think of recent wins by South Carolina over A&M, A&M over LSU, and LSU over Ole Miss. All night SEC games with close spreads, like this game, where the home team came out on top.
This is likely an elimination game for the playoff and I expect a big showing from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
These are two evenly matched teams, so I will gladly follow the trend of SEC teams at home at night especially when it happens to be at one of the hardest places to play as a road team in Death Valley.
Miami/Georgia Tech Over 63.5 (-110)
In this one I am expecting to get more of what we have seen from Miami all year: Cam Ward scoring lots of points and the Hurricanes defense giving up lots of points.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been out with an injury the past two games, but we expect him to go on Saturday with the No. 4 team in the country coming to town and after being named a captain for the game.
With King on the field the Yellow Jackets offense is averaging 32.9 points per game and out of Miami’s five ACC games, four have gone over this number.
Texas Tech +4.5 (-110) vs Colorado
Colorado has been getting a little too much love as of late and are due for a let down in my mind. They have won five of their last six and are coming off one of the best bye weeks we have ever seen in the sport of football.
The Buffs may be dealing with what Nick Saban refers to as good ole “rat poison”.
On the other side Texas Tech is no slouch and is the toughest opponent left on Colorado’s schedule. The Raiders have a high powered offense averaging 45.4 points per game at home and can keep pace with Colorado’s offensive attack.
Tech really helped out Colorado last week by beating Iowa State, but I think they give the Buffs a scare on Saturday.
Navy -3.5 (+100) at USF
I think Navy is just a much better team than USF. I see this line as an overreaction to the past two games played by each of these teams where Navy had two ugly losses and the Bulls won two games, albeit against teams with a combined record of 3-12.
Prior to that USF lost three games by a combined score of 116-28 and Navy was undefeated and ranked in the top 25.
This is a big get right spot for Navy and I believe the Midshipmen get things back on track in Florida on Saturday.
Rounding it out:
- Iowa/UCLA Over 44.5 (-115) - Friday
- UConn -6.5 (-130) at UAB
- Georgia -2.5 (-122) at Ole Miss
- Georgia State/James Madison Over 53.5 (-114)
- Vanderbilt +4.5 (-110) vs South Carolina
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change | Frank Sciarroni is 48-46 ATS in CFB.