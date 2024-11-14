College football Week 12 best bets
We are coming down the home stretch of the college football year with three weeks left in the regular season. With several teams still in the playoff race, this Saturday’s slate includes some big games for those who want to keep those hopes alive.
We finally came back to earth, after a scorching hot three week stretch, going an ugly 2-7 last week with my picks.
With the number of games left in the season dwindling we must take advantage of every opportunity that remains, so here are the best bets in Week 12 of the college football season:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER | Season Record: (50-53)
Clemson -9.5 (-125) at Pitt
This is less of a Clemson pick and more of a fade Pitt pick. The Panthers followed up their embarrassment of a performance against SMU with a loss at home to Virginia last week.
These past two weeks have me thinking Pitt is not who we thought they were after a 7-0 start.
On the other end, Clemson still has a lot to play for with a chance of making the ACC title game with a playoff berth on the line. The Tigers have won all three of their true road games this season by double digits, and I think they continue that trend on Saturday.
Tennessee team total Under 17.5 (-120) at Georgia
A must win game for both teams. This is only Georgia’s third home game of the season and I believe their defense shows up big here.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s status for this game is uncertain after suffering a concussion last week. If he is unable to go the starter will likely be redshirt senior Gaston Moore who has not started a game his entire college career.
Even with Nico on the field though Tennessee’s offense has not been what we have become used to seeing from a Josh Heupel led group. On top of that, Georgia has only let up more than 17 points to the Vols once in the past seven meetings, and Heupel’s offense has averaged just 13.3 points in games against Kirby Smart’s Dawg defense.
Ohio State -28.5 (-115) at Northwestern
While Ohio State has not looked great for 60 minutes against everybody this season, they do end up beating bad teams badly.
In games against Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, and Purdue the Buckeyes have won by an average margin of 41.75 points. I do not see this one being much different than their 45-0 win last weekend against the Boilermakers, who took Northwestern to overtime.
West Virginia +2.5 (-105) vs Baylor
I love this spot for West Virginia who somehow enters this one still having a chance to make it to the Big 12 championship game. Coming off two big road wins and having four loses against teams with a combined record of 29-7 has me thinking the early talk around this team was a bit unwarranted.
Quarterback Garrett Greene could be back from injury in this one, but if not, backup Nicco Marchiol has been very good in his absence. WVU getting points in this game at home where the Mountaineers have not played in nearly a month just feels right.
Rounding it out:
- Houston moneyline (-110) at Arizona (Friday)
- Colorado -11.5 (-106) vs Utah
- Michigan State/Illinois Under 47.5 (-110)
- James Madison -2.5 (-120) at Old Dominion
- Oregon -13.5 (-120) at Wisconsin
- Kansas +2.5 (-105) at BYU
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change | Frank Sciarroni is 50-53 ATS in CFB