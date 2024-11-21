College football Week 13 best bets
Welcome to Week 13 of college football. The season has not disappointed thus far and expect to see even more drama in these final two weeks of the regular season.
Last Saturday we went a disappointing 4-6 with my picks, but this week might just be my favorite betting slate of the year.
Here are the best bets in Week 13 of the college football season:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER | Season Record: (54-59)
Indiana +13.5 (-115) at Ohio State
"Is Indiana is legit?" will finally be answered on Saturday. I believe that answer is yes and 13.5 is just too many points for this Hoosier football team.
All the chatter around this game has not even been about who will win but instead has been focused on how much Indiana will lose by. I think this gives the Hoosiers a little extra motivation and the Buckeyes come out flat and surprised by Curt Cignetti's team.
Many believe a cover of the spread will be good enough to keep Indiana in the playoff and I think they will get that done in Columbus.
Iowa/Maryland Over 45.5 (-110)
Never in my life did I think I would say this, but Iowa overs have become one of my favorite bets this football season. The Hawkeyes offense is much improved this year under new OC Tim Lester and they are currently 8-2 to the over.
Iowa will likely be without their first two quarterbacks on the depth chart but I do not care. They will live and die with their run game and find success with running back Kaleb Johnson.
On the other end Maryland is 7-3 to the over this season touting a capable offense and a shaky D that is giving up 30.2 points per game.
Western Kentucky moneyline (-110) at Liberty
This game being a pick 'em has me scratching my head. Early in the season Liberty was one of the favorites to make the CFP with the Group of 5 bid, but they have been very bad in conference play.
While they do have a conference record of 4-2, it has not been pretty. The Flames gave first year FBS Kennesaw State their only win of the season, squeaked by a bad FIU team in overtime at home, and are coming off a loss against two win UMass also at home.
Western Kentucky currently sits at 7-3 and is consistently a top Go5 squad every year. To me Liberty is an uninspired football team with no juice so I will gladly ride with the Hilltoppers.
Arizona State -3.5 (+100) vs BYU
Count me in on the Arizona State bandwagon. One of the hottest teams in college football coming off of three straight wins, and in the middle of an incredible turnaround of their program led by head coach Kenny Dillingham.
These are the types of teams I love betting on late in the season; especially in this case where a win for the Sun Devils would go a long way towards clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.
BYU finally lost last week after just getting by way too many times, and I think things get ugly for the Cougars to end the year. Give me ASU and Cameron Skattebo by at least a field goal.
Rounding it out:
- Illinois/Rutgers Under 47.5 (-110)
- Syracuse -10.5 (-110) vs UConn
- Minnesota +11.5 (-108) vs Penn State
- Colorado/Kansas Over 59.5 (-110)
- Alabama -13.5 (-114) at Oklahoma
- Colorado State +2.5 (+100) at Fresno State
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change | Frank Sciarroni is 54-59 ATS in CFB.