College Football Week 4 Superlatives: Disappointing teams continue to struggle

Another fun and exciting College Football Saturday is in the books. There was not a major shake-up this weekend as most of the top teams took care of business. It was a quiet Saturday with no crazy end-of-game scenarios like last weekend, but all in all, it was still a fun weekend of games. After an exciting Week 4, it's time to hand out superlatives for the weekend.

Most embarrassing loss: Clemson

Clemson is a mess as they lost again, this time against Syracuse 34-21. After Dabo Swinney’s latest rant last week, I thought maybe Clemson would come out and play inspired ball, but it was the opposite as they came out and struggled all day. Clemson came into the season as some people’s picks for the National Championship, but they are more like a team that will struggle to make a bowl.

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney reveals there’s ‘pain’ in locker room after loss to Syracusehttps://t.co/mNdKINKbFS — Richard Pereira (@Rich26Pereira) September 21, 2025

Coach on the hottest seat: Mike Gundy, Head Coach, Oklahoma State.

Mike Gundy almost got fired last year, but he survived and then revamped his coaching staff. Through 3 weeks, it has not looked good for Oklahoma State. They lost to Tulsa on Friday, 19-12. That’s on the heels of Oregon beating them 69-3. Gundy looks like he could be the next head coach fired.

Mike Gundy's had an incredible 20 years as Oklahoma State's head coach, but this really feels like it's going to be the last one... pic.twitter.com/67c2WvvzW9 — College Sports Only 🏈🏀⚾️ (@CollegeSportsO) September 20, 2025

Best performance by a backup: Will Hammond, Quarterback, Texas Tech.

Will Hammond had to step up when quarterback Behren Morton left the game early with an injury. He was spectacular in the 34-10 win over Utah. He was 13 of 16 for 2 touchdowns, playing in a hostile environment. He also rushed for 61 yards. Texas Tech might have found a future star quarterback.

Best stand-end coach: Biff Poggi, Michigan.

With Sherrone Moore facing a 2-game suspension for his actions in the Collor Stallions Scandal, Biff Poggi stepped in and went 2-0. Michigan had a nice win by defeating Nebraska 30-27. He also made the most of his 2-game stint as he turned into a media darling.

The coach making his fanbase question everything: Luke Fickell, Head Coach, Wisconsin.

It has been a disaster for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. Entering this season, he had gone 7-6 in his 1st season and then 5-7 last year. This week, they lost 27-10 against Maryland. This was a lackluster performance in the Big Ten opener against a middle-of-the-road Big Ten team in Maryland. Looking at Wisconsin’s schedule the rest of the way, I do not see many wins left.

Most impressive team, Part 1: Texas Tech.

Texas Tech looked like a dominant team when they went to Utah and beat them 34-10. 1st Utah is a tough place to play. 2nd, they just destroyed them in the 2nd half by outscoring them 24-7. They look like the best team in the Big 12.

Most impressive team, Part 2: Indiana.

Wow, Indiana played Illinois and destroyed them 63-10. Illinois came into this game as the 9th-ranked team, and they took them to the woodshed. An impressive win by Indiana.

Heisman Trophy Candidate: Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza came into this season with a ton of hype, and he has lived up to it for Indiana. He put on a show against Illinois. He was 21 of 23 for 267 yards and 5 touchdown passes. He should get consideration as a strong Heisman Trophy candidate.

