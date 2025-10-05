College Football Week 6 Superlatives: Two top 10 teams go down

Wow, another crazy weekend of College Football. Lots of action-packed games and plenty of fun and entertaining story lines after week 6 of College Football. We had two top 10 teams lose on Saturday. Plus, plenty of other fun games. All in all, it was a great Saturday of College Football.

Most embarrassing loss of the season award: 42 UCLA- 37 Penn State

After Penn State lost another big game against Oregon, I assumed that Penn State would get its stuff together and beat winless UCLA. Nope, I was dead wrong. Penn State came out flat for another game (yes, that is 5 for 5 on coming out flat in games this season). UCLA took a big lead at halftime and hung on to the huge win. This game was particularly embarrassing because UCLA entered it with a 0-4 record and had previously fired its head coach. Their offense came into this game 134th in the country, averaging 14 points per game, but somehow, they shredded the Penn State defense to 42 points—an awful loss for Penn State.

Team that came alive award: Florida

Florida was marked for death after a 1-3 start this season, but they came out on fire and beat the number 9-ranked Texas 29-21. Florida’s defense was dominant all day, holding Texas to 52 yards rushing and intercepting Texas QB Arch Manning two times. Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway was much improved, going 21 of 28 for 298 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, and 1 interception. Florida also ran for 159 yards on the day. An impressive win for Florida’s embattled coach, Billy Napier.

Team that does not look like a playoff team: Texas

Texas struggled on the road at Florida and now has two losses on the year. They still must play Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas A&M. I do not like their chances to win out and make the College Football Playoff.

Best time slot of the week award: 330 time slot.

As a College Football junky, I love to flip around and watch multiple games. On Saturday, the 330-time slot was incredible. You had Texas at Florida, Vanderbilt at Alabama, Penn State at UCLA, and Virginia at Louisville. It was great back-and-forth games that went down to the wire. A great few hours of College Football.

Most impressive win award: Cincinnati 38-Iowa State 30

Cincinnati came away with a huge win against previously unbeaten Iowa State. They controlled most of the game and got the big win. They now have a legitimate chance to make the Big 12 Championship game. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby was steady as he threw for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also chipped in 64 yards on the day, rushing. Cincinnati ran for 260 yards on the day as they controlled the game.

Player of the week: Nico Iamaleava, Quarterback, UCLA

Nico Iamaleava has been the forgotten guy this season as UCLA has struggled with its 0-4 start. In the upset win over Penn State, Nico Iamaleava was spectacular. He threw the ball for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns. Then he rushed it 16 times for 128 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. He took some massive hits, but he kept getting up and making plays for his team.

Is the U back?

Miami looks like a legitimate National Title contender with another big win over Florida State. They probably have the most impressive resume through the 1st part of the season with wins over Notre Dame, USF, Florida, and Florida State. They are a clear favorite to win the ACC Conference and have a chance to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

Legitimate Heisman Trophy Candidate: Carson Beck, Quarterback, Miami.

Carson Beck has gone from a goat in Georgia to a hero at Miami. He has played outstandingly this season as he helped Miami improve to 5-0. Beck has been excellent all year and should be considered one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy.