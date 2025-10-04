Arch Manning's woes have sunk the Texas Longhorns National Championship hopes

Coming into the season, no team had more hype than Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns coming off of their deep run in the College Football Playoff. The AP Poll ranked the Longhorns as the best team in the Country in part due to the buzz around Arch Manning as he entered the season as the Heisman Trophy front runner. The entire 2024 season, Texas fanbase called for Manning to take over for Quinn Ewers as he dealt with injury but, it's become clear that wasn't the answer.

In the season opener, Arch Manning proved he wasn't ready as he was abysmal against the Ohio State Buckeyes knocking Texas out of the top seed as they fell to 0-1. The last three weeks, Texas has practically played scrimmages yet, Manning and the offense never looked right which raised concerns heading into SEC Play.

Arch Manning's woes likely ended Texas' Playoff hopes

On Saturday, Texas returned to playing big games as they faced a struggling Florida Gators team that has a solid defense but, struggled all season on offense. It turned out that Manning's impressive plays against Group of 5 opponents were a product of the competition as he struggled again as a passer.

Throughout the game, Manning had clear struggles as a passer whether it was an overthrow or one of his interceptions late in the game. When Texas was trying everything, they could to claw back into this game, Manning threw back-to-back interceptions sinking their chances of a comeback win.

The first interception by Manning was an awful overthrow that went directly to a Florida defender.

The next interception was a case of Manning staring down his intended target allowing Florida's safety to make the play.

Even on the final drive of the game, Manning did the one thing a quarterback can't do taking a brutal sack. After taking the sack and losing his helmet, he followed it up by nearly throwing another pick before taking another sack that sealed the game.

In this game, Arch Manning went 16-29 for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. Manning did manage to add 38 yards with his legs but, the missed throws are the story of this game like they were against Ohio State.

This team may go down as one of the biggest flops of the season as everyone expected they'd cruise to the College Football Playoff but, those hopes now appear dead just 5 games into the season. Arch Manning is going to need to find a way to improve as a passer otherwise this season has a chance to get ugly during the rest of SEC Play.

