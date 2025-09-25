College GameDay picks Hall of Fame linebacker as Penn State Vs Oregon guest picker

Week 5 of the College Football season is headlined by some of the biggest games of the season as conference play in the SEC and Big Ten are in full swing. The biggest game of the weekend pits the Nation's 3rd ranked team the Penn State Nittany Lions up against the 6th ranked Oregon Ducks in a matchup that will shape the race for the Big Ten Championship and the National Championship.

Given the rankings of both teams and the fact that it's a Penn State White Out game, College GameDay made the decision to make the trip to Happy Valley picking the game over SEC clashes between Alabama and Georgia as well as LSU and Ole Miss.

LaVar Arrington named Penn State's Guest Picker

As College GameDay makes the trip to Penn State, everyone wondered who ESPN would pick to be this weekend's Guest Picker. On Thursday Night, College GameDay announced that Nittany Lions great LaVar Arrington was the choice to represent Penn State.

LaVar Arrington is ready for the White Out, ARE YOU?!



Pumped to have the Penn State Hall of Fame linebacker as our guest picker on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/aqiMwkKxra — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2025

The choice was a no-brainer as LaVar Arrington is one of the most decorated players in program history with two incredible seasons in 1998 and 1999 which resulted in countless awards from All-American Honors to The Butkus Award and eventually a College Football Hall of Fame induction. Given the fact that Arrington is an All-Time great paired with the fact that his son is carrying on the tradition of the number 11 jersey, it'll make for an incredible time this weekend.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 5

The fifth College GameDay show of the season begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time from Penn State or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

