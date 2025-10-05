College GameDay shocks fans with Week 7 pick: Oregon vs Indiana earns the spotlight

Coming into the 2025 season, when you looked at the Week 7 schedule, it was impossible to think College GameDay wouldn't be heading to the Texas State Fair for the Red River Rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. If the Red River Rivalry didn't get the pick everyone thought it could be Ohio State Vs Illinois, South Carolina Vs LSU, or one of the other great games on the schedule.

Instead, College GameDay revealed it's pick for the show next week as the crew will return to Eugene, Oregon for the showdown between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers.

ESPN's College GameDay returns to Oregon

The GameDay crew announced the pick with a hype video using some of the best moments from GameDay's trips to Eugene.

Next stop: Eugene, Oregon 🦆



See you soon for a top 10 matchup between the Hoosiers and the Ducks 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nII9xCJSx7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2025

The choice everyone expected to see for College GameDay was obviously the showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners in one of College Football's biggest rivalries. Texas losing to fall to 3-2 on Saturday likely played a massive factor in the decision not to pick the matchup. On the other hand, not knowing if John Mateer will play certainly played into the decision as well.

The matchup between Oregon and Indiana is likely the best pick of the week as both teams will be ranked inside the Top 10. Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers look like a Playoff contender once again after their dominant win over Illinois. Dan Lanning's team appears to have the inside track to the Playoff as well as they've already knocked off Penn State.

This game is a great chance for both teams to lock in their Playoff chances as the winner will be 6-0 with a 3-0 record in league play. The Ducks are tough to beat in Eugene but, if any coach is going to have his team ready to shock the world it's Curt Cignetti.

