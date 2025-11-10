College GameDay should abandon Pitt after senseless Pat Narduzzi comments

This weekend, College GameDay will make the trip to Pittsburgh for the first time in 20 years as the 24th ranked Pittsburgh Panthers host the 10th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Picking Pittsburgh as the host location has drawn a ton of criticism as many think there are better games on the weekend slate.

GameDay will instead take the risk of Notre Dame winning in a blow out rather than showing up to an SEC school they've already visited. As Alabama, USC, Ole Miss, and Georgia all complain that they didn't get the opportunity, they have to be looking at how Pittsburgh is handling the spotlight and be disgusted.

Pat Narduzzi shows no confidence in his team ahead of College GameDay

On Monday Morning, Pat Narduzzi was asked about the spotlight being on his team this weekend, and rather than showing confidence in his team he raised eyebrows. When asked if this game was a must win for his team, Pat Narduzzi instead said he'd "gladly get beat by 100".

"Absolutely not. It is not an ACC game…I’d gladly get beat 103 or 110 to 10…They could put 100 up on us as long as we win the next two after that." Pat Narduzzi

Appreciate the Curt Cignettis of the world who tell it like it is.



But Pat Narduzzi might want to stick to coachspeak. Woof. 🤦‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/TpOlYxddeF — Moore College Football (@Moore_CFB) November 10, 2025

Ahead of a big game, Pat Narduzzi had a chance to further hype the matchup in a chance to send a message to his players and his fans, and he instead chose to declare that he wouldn't mind losing by 100 points. College GameDay is giving Pitt a moment in the spotlight, and rather than using it as a launching board, Narduzzi is using it to prop up Notre Dame.

Narduzzi's point is correct that this game doesn't help or hurt the Panthers chances of winning the ACC, but knocking Notre Dame out of contention would help their at-large chances. This weekend will have a massive impact on the race for the College Football Playoff, and if Narduzzi's comments tell you anything, it's that Notre Dame will send a statement.