College GameDay weighs in on Michigan's fascinating quarterback battle

Heading into the Fall, there's only one storyline to follow, and that's which quarterback will start for the Wolverines when they face off against New Mexico. All of the issues won't need to be ironed out at the start of the year but when the Wolverines head to Norman to face off against the Sooners in a pivotal matchup. While Michigan has other quarterbacks in the room, the battle is between true Freshman Bryce Underwood and veteran transfer Mikey Keene.

Bryce Underwood is the shiny new quarterback that every Michigan fan will want to start this season, as he was just the Nation's top overall recruit. Mikey Keene is far less shiny but, he's a solid veteran option with four seasons of experience during his time between UCF and Fresno State. The reason Keene may not have as much buzz to take over the job is the fact that he missed Spring practice as he recovers from injury.

As Sherrone Moore declared, this is still an open competition at Big Ten Media Days, and everyone starts to wonder why this is still undecided and who may come out on top. On the College GameDay Podcast, Pete Thamel and Rece Davis discussed the biggest quarterback battle that everyone has their eyes on, including the Wolverines.

Rece Davis started by bringing up just how much is being thrown at Bryce Underwood early in his career and how it may take him a little bit of time to truly grasp the system and lead the offense.

"A lot thrown at him early in the spring and maybe didn’t run away with everything, might it take Bryce Underwood a little bit of time to establish himself as the starter?" Rece Davis

Pete Thamel commented on just how strange this quarterback battle is as there's 4 quarterbacks who could easily earn the role and how Michigan isn't well known for winning with a true Freshman at quarterback but, how his talent may be the rare case where they buck the trend.

"It’s definitely one of the stranger quarterback battles, maybe, that we’re going to have, all signs point to Bryce Underwood eventually. The history of winning the way Michigan wants to win with a true freshman quarterback there’s limited there. Bryce Underwood is a rare talent and he could be ready for the moment." Pete Thamel

One of the biggest concerns isn't about if Bryce Underwood is ready but, if the offense is ready for Bryce Underwood. While Bryce Underwood may be ready to play this season, the Wolverines receiving core leaves plenty to be desired unless the room takes a big step.

"I don’t think Michigan’s receiving core really has anyone in the Big Ten shaking their boots, there is just a lot of unknown there." Pete Thamel

Who will win out in Michigan's quarterback battle?

When Michigan's Summer practices come to an end, Bryce Underwood is most likely to be named the starting quarterback. The Freshman has all of the talent to transform this offense and as the ability he has will overwelm the staff. If Mikey Keene wins the starting job it'll likely be until Bryce Underwood is truly ready which wouldn't be the worst outcome. Underwood's ability as a rusher will help ease his transitiion from High School to College and it'll be the key reason he wins the job.

