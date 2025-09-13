Colorado and Houston fans unite in their hatred for the Big 12 officials

There are few things that can bring rival fanbases together in College Football especially in a heated conference game. On Thursday Night, the officials are finding a way to bring the Colorado Buffaloes and the Houston Cougars together as both fanbases agree that the officiating has been an absolute disgrace.
In the first quarter, offensive pass interference was called on Houston, which would've made 3rd and 23, but the referees somehow decided to overturn the call, which resulted in a 43-yard swing against Colorado. The Buffaloes kept the Cougars out of the endzone but, the penalty did cost Colorado 3 points.
There have been awful calls all over this matchup, including a play where roughing the passer and intentional grounding were called, as well as an official missing Ryan Staub ripping his helmet off right in front of the referee.
The Big 12 referees are getting it from all angles for awful officiating
As the referees continue to make mistake after mistake in front of the Country in the biggest game of the night, fans all over have taken to Twitter/X to express their anger with the officiating.
The Houston players pointing and yelling at the officials to call a penalty on Staub for ripping off his helmet in celebration, just for the official to not make a call, is one of the funniest moments of the night.
Everyone was scratching their head at the officials calling both a roughing the passer penalty and intentional grounding when the hit would've been the reasoning for the grounding.
Colorado fans have come away with the conclusion early on that the officials are not on their side for whatever reason.
Most fans however, have come to an agreement that the Big 12's officiating crews are among the worst in the Country, as it's been terrible on both sides in this game.
More Big 12 Football News: