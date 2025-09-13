Colorado and Houston fans unite in their hatred for the Big 12 officials

There are few things that can bring rival fanbases together in College Football especially in a heated conference game. On Thursday Night, the officials are finding a way to bring the Colorado Buffaloes and the Houston Cougars together as both fanbases agree that the officiating has been an absolute disgrace.

In the first quarter, offensive pass interference was called on Houston, which would've made 3rd and 23, but the referees somehow decided to overturn the call, which resulted in a 43-yard swing against Colorado. The Buffaloes kept the Cougars out of the endzone but, the penalty did cost Colorado 3 points.

The Refs in the Colorado and Houston game overturned this pass interference call and said no OPI because the ball was caught behind the line of scrimmage tf are we looking at here ? pic.twitter.com/xWBw8egaR6 — Mike (@MikeGoated7) September 13, 2025

There have been awful calls all over this matchup, including a play where roughing the passer and intentional grounding were called, as well as an official missing Ryan Staub ripping his helmet off right in front of the referee.

The Big 12 referees are getting it from all angles for awful officiating

As the referees continue to make mistake after mistake in front of the Country in the biggest game of the night, fans all over have taken to Twitter/X to express their anger with the officiating.

The Houston players pointing and yelling at the officials to call a penalty on Staub for ripping off his helmet in celebration, just for the official to not make a call, is one of the funniest moments of the night.

Wild TD for #Colorado! Goes down as a fumble and recovery in the end-zone for a TD!



LMAO @ the Houston players yelling at the refs to throw a flag on Staub for taking off his helmet. pic.twitter.com/Ho2u6mUcNB — Im not a fan of your favorite team (@fsh733) September 13, 2025

Everyone was scratching their head at the officials calling both a roughing the passer penalty and intentional grounding when the hit would've been the reasoning for the grounding.

Refs just called a roughing the passer penalty on Colorado while also calling intentional grounding on the Houston QB. Makes no sense whatsoever — High Morale🕶️🐊 (@JI_Morale) September 13, 2025

One of the worst ever intentional grounding calls i have ever seen. Disgraceful. these refs in the Houston Colorado game are terrible — PJ (@juicy_jordan) September 13, 2025

Colorado fans have come away with the conclusion early on that the officials are not on their side for whatever reason.

Colorado has to beat Houston and the refs tonight — Rum Drinker🥃 (@DaRumDrinker) September 13, 2025

hahahaha. sorry to anyone on Colorado, refs fully rigging this game. ignored like 15 holds on Houston, then overturns a huge OPI -- with no decisive angle -- that reverses Houston giving the ball up to them being in the red zone. not even subtle. — 🏀🎾⭐️ (@knechthedots) September 13, 2025

Most fans however, have come to an agreement that the Big 12's officiating crews are among the worst in the Country, as it's been terrible on both sides in this game.

Big 12 refs are the worst in the league it’s not up for debate anymore, this crew working the Colorado/Houston game should never touch a field again — Chase (@ChaseMeyer1) September 13, 2025

Nah the refs in this Colorado Houston game are insane — S⭐️ (@sdivineee) September 13, 2025

This ref crew for Colorado/Houston is treating this game like it's a Monday problem. — Daniil Pauley (@Cheddarbear16) September 13, 2025

