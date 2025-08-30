Colorado looked lost on offense without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

This offseason everyone wondered what the Colorado Buffaloes would look like especially on offense as Deion Sanders lost Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL Draft along with a loaded room of receivers. Even when the offense wasn't clicking with Hunter and Sanders it always felt like a big play was around the corner.

On Friday Night, everyone got a look at what the Buffaloes look like in this new era and to say the offense looked lost is an understatement. Deion Sanders' team scored just 20 points and when they look back on the season this game may end up determining their chances of making a Bowl Game.

Early on in this game, the Buffaloes were in absolute control as the defense forced three straight turnovers to start the game which was far better than anything we saw from the Buffs defense last year. The issue was that Colorado was only able to cash in on the momentum shift once when they could've put Georgia Tech on the ropes early.

The player tasked with replacing Shedeur Sanders was former Liberty star Kaidon Salter who won the quarterback battle. In this game, Salter was rather ineffective, going 17 for 28 passing with 159 yards and a score while rushing for 43 yards and another touchdown. When this game hung in the balance, Salter needed to make a big play and it felt like they never could find the explosive that was there all last season.

In the wide receiver room, the Buffaloes lack that alpha receiver we saw in Travis Hunter as no one had more than 3 catches in this game.

It's an impossible task to replace a player like Travis Hunter but, this group is going to need to find a way to find the explosive plays otherwise, it'll be a long season on offense. The rushing attack didn't give the passing game much help either as they averaged just 4.7 yards per carry.

The good news for Deion Sanders is that next game the Buffaloes will take on Delaware which should give them a great chance to iron out some of these issues. Freshman Julian Lewis was in the battle with Kaidon Salter and getting him playing time could help Colorado start to see if he can play in these bigger games.

