Complete guide to the 2025 College Football rule changes: Faking injuries will be punished

Recently, the rule changes in College Football have come in the form of off-the-field changes whether it's to NIL, Revenue Sharing, the transfer portal, and more. As the 2025 College Football season approaches, many may not realize that several key changes were made to the rules between the white lines.

The NCAA revisited some of the biggest issues of the 2024-25 College Football season and changed the rules to either add guidelines for the officials or close any potential loopholes that were exposed. Ahead of the season, every fan should learn about the following new rules that will be in effect for 2025.

Faking Injuries:

Last season, one of the biggest stories came when the SEC had to release what was quickly dubbed "The Lane Kiffin rule" as Ole Miss was blatantly faking injuries to get free timeouts. This season, if a player is "injured" after the ball is spotted by the officials, the team will be charged with a timeout and if the team is out of timeouts they will be given a delay of game penalty. Additionally, the player will have to remain out of the game for one snap even if a timeout is charged.

Overtime Timeouts:

When a game reaches overtime, each team will be granted one time out for the first overtime period and the second overtime period. Once the game reaches the point where they go back and forth attempting 2 point conversions, the team will be granted only one timeout until the game ends. TV timeouts can and will take place after the first two overtime periods but, not during the third overtime period.

Instant Replay Verbiage:

In the past, a referee would declare that a call on the field "stands" if there wasn't conclusive evidence or they would "confirm" the call if they had clear video evidence to back up the call. The officials will now eliminate both words from their vocabulary and use the term "upheld" if the call stands.

T Signal on Kickoffs:

During Bowl Season, South Carolina and Illinois got into a massive disagreement when Bret Bielema felt that the Gamecocks kick returner used the T-Signal than returned the ball which typically indicates touchback. Now after a player uses the "T-Signal" there will be no return.

Pre-snap Movement:

Defensive Linemen are now prohibited from making any quick or "exaggerated" movement that interfere with offensive snap calls.

Disconcerting Signals:

A defensive player cannot use any words or signals that would indicate the play is going to begin in an effort to confuse the offense. The defense is given two designated words, "Stem" and "Move" while defensive players are no longer allowed to clap which is used by the offense.

Substitution Fouls by the Defense:

Last season, Dan Lanning found a loophole in the rule book and decided to play with more than 11 players during the final snap against the Ohio State Buckeyes as it cost the Ducks 5 yards but, allowed the game to end. Now, the officials will give the defense a 5-yard penalty while allowing the offense to decide if they'd like the clock to be reset to where it was when the ball was snapped with the clock starting again on the next snap.

Eye Shields:

While Football players love the look of a tinted visor, any company producing the visors must submit nearly clear visors to the NCAA for approval. Only Oakley and Nike have submitted and have been granted approval for the season.

Defenseless Players:

This season, any player attempting to recover a loose ball or a fumble is considered a defenseless player bringing some order to scrums for the football.

Unsportsmanlike Fouls:

Any player who simulates brandishing a weapon on the field in 2025 will be given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

