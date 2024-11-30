Connor Stallions trolls Ryan Day after Ohio State's loss to Michigan
Connor Stalions is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s for some good old-fashioned trolling. After Michigan pulled off a huge win over Ohio State in the latest edition of The Game.
Stalions, a former Wolverine staffer who was let go after allegations flew against him during Michigan's sign-stealing, decided to stir the pot with a post on social media.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Stalions shared a selfie with former Wolverines offensive lineman Trente Jones and threw some not-so-subtle shade at Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. The caption read, “Hi friends! They said I wasn’t allowed in Columbus this year. Just checking in on my buddy Ryan. Everything good??” accompanied by a disappointed-face emoji. It’s safe to say his post wasn’t an olive branch.
Michigan fans were celebrating their team’s fourth-straight victory over Ohio State, but the game wasn’t without its drama. After the final whistle, tensions boiled over as Michigan players attempted to plant their flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium. The situation escalated into a chaotic scene, with law enforcement stepping in to restore order and reportedly pepper spraying a few Michigan players.
While Michigan basks in the glory of yet another win in this storied rivalry, questions loom for Ohio State and Coach Day. Another loss to "The Team Up North" has only fueled speculation about his future, especially in a program where beating Michigan is often considered a job requirement.
Ohio State will still be in the College Football Playoff, but there are other questions on the horizon for the Buckeyes, particularly if Day can't get the job done.
With the loss, the Buckeyes are likely eliminated from the Big Ten championship game and we'll likely see either Penn State or Indiana take on the Oregon Ducks next weekend in Indianapolis.