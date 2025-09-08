Contenders or Pretenders? Clemson and Notre Dame face defining Week 3 tests

Two powerhouse programs with playoff aspirations enter Week 3 already staring down must-win games. Clemson, once thought to be a surefire contender, suddenly looks shaky. Notre Dame, meanwhile, showed promise in defeat but needs to prove it can regroup quickly. Both teams face defining matchups this Saturday — games that will either keep playoff hopes alive or expose fatal flaws.

Clemson: Playoff Pretenders

Ranked No. 4 in the AP Preseason Poll — even receiving four first-place votes — the Tigers entered the 2025 campaign as a presumed lock for the College Football Playoff. Yet after a listless second half against LSU on opening weekend and a rudderless first half versus Sun Belt foe Troy, Dabo Swinney’s squad faces a pressing question: is this team actually any good?

Sitting at No. 12, Clemson is still garnering respect in the polls, but should they be? Saturday’s ACC clash with Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium will provide the answer.

On paper, the Tigers have star power, boasting at least three projected first-round NFL Draft picks in quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and edge rusher T.J. Parker.

But the much-hyped wide receiving corps looked lifeless in the loss to Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals, and the offensive line has been abysmal. Protection breakdowns against an SEC powerhouse are one thing — getting overrun by Troy is downright embarrassing.

Despite BetMGM listing Clemson as a 4.5-point road favorite, ESPN’s analytics give Georgia Tech a 56.4% chance to win. Combine those numbers with the eye test, and an upset feels very much in play.

Whether it’s the mercurial veteran Haynes King or the promising Aaron Philo under center, the Yellow Jackets will feed off their home crowd’s energy and find plenty of room on Hyundai Field — much like they did in last year’s slugfest at Georgia in Athens.

Prediction: Georgia Tech upsets Cade Klubnik and Clemson, proving Dabo’s squad is a playoff pretender in 2025.

Watch: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech | Saturday, Sept. 13 | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN

Notre Dame: Contender on the Rise

While the Fighting Irish fell short in their opener against Miami (FL), at least they went toe-to-toe with the Hurricanes — unlike Clemson’s collapse against LSU.

In fact, Notre Dame likely wins that game if not for two freak plays: a fluke interception by Rubin Bane Jr., deflected multiple times before being kicked into the air by a Miami defender, and an absurd highlight-reel grab by C.J. Daniels that turned a likely Irish turnover into a Hurricanes touchdown.

More encouraging for Notre Dame was the debut of CJ Carr. The redshirt freshman looked poised and fearless against Miami’s relentless pass rush, accounting for two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in his first collegiate start.

This Saturday, the Irish return home as 6.5-point favorites against No. 16 Texas A&M, per BetMGM. Expect the offensive line to bounce back, paving the way for Heisman hopeful Jeremiyah Love to play a much larger role. Meanwhile, Carr should remain steady under center, and Chris Ash’s defense will generate more pressure up front than it did in Week 1 — enough to tilt the game in Notre Dame’s favor.

Prediction: Notre Dame beats Texas A&M for the second straight season and reasserts itself as a playoff contender.

Watch: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame | Saturday, Sept. 13 | 7:30 PM ET | NBC

