Controversial targeting call has Georgia fans livid with key DB ejected from Sugar Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to the locker rooms in New Orleans holding a 21-12 lead over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs' defense has been far improved compared to the first matchup, with a defensive touchdown, while the unit is also forcing stops, which wasn't the case when the teams first faced off.

One of the standouts for Georgia in the first half was JaCorey Thomas who racked up 3 tackles in the first half. The bad news for Georgia is that a safety room that was already thin will be without one of their starters in the second half.

Georgia safety JaCorey Thomas ejected on controversial targeting call

Near the end of the first half, Trinidad Chambliss found Cayden Lee to move the chains for Ole Miss. The Rebels were then given an extra 15 yards as JaCorey Thomas came in and laid a big hit on Cayden Lee which drew a targeting call from the officials.

Georgia DB JaCorey Thomas was ejected for targeting for this hit. pic.twitter.com/fqdzHcOjcJ — 🜲 🜲 🜲 (@fsh733) January 2, 2026

The decision to eject Thomas for targeting is controversial at best, as by the rule it's certainly forceable contact to the head or neck area, but it's also clear that it wasn't Thomas' intent. When Thomas gets ready to hit Lee, the receiver is still upright, but Thomas' teammate pulling Lee's leg led to the hit being as high as it was.

After the call on the field was confirmed, Georgia fans raced to social media to voice their disgust with the call.

Ridiculous what targeting is/ has become. JaCorey Thomas should be on the field right now — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) January 2, 2026

Most fans agree that there's truly nothing the defender could've done as it's clear he didn't intend to hit Lee as high as he did.

Georgia Senior Jacorey Thomas ejected for targeting. Hits the receiver with his arm. I guess I don’t know what targeting is because what else was he supposed to do #GoDawgs #CollegeFootballPlayoffs — Kyle Kirby (@realkylekirby) January 2, 2026

WHAT ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO DO IF YOURE JACOREY THOMAS. WHAT ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO DO!!!!! This is terrible! — Georgia Basketball: Wilkins Returns (@BIODAWGSPORTBOI) January 2, 2026

A ton of fans feel that if it's clear that Thomas wasn't trying to headhunt, a foul is fine, but that Thomas shouldn't be ejected.

@NCAA quit punishing players like Jacorey Thomas for playing football. Tack on 15 for player safety but the rule DQs a guy that isn’t trying to harm anyone in a CFP game. Change the targeting rule to stop the DQ unless a guy is headhunting — Wetz (@josh_wetzel) January 2, 2026

You know that Georgia was wronged when even Tennessee fans are chiming in to complain about the hit.

There are certain hits that college football wants to get out of the game and I get that.



However, that hit by JaCorey Thomas was not worthy of a targeting penalty and getting thrown out of the game. There were worse hits that weren't called as targeting this season. — Tennessee Faithful (@TNFaithful) January 2, 2026

Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann are now tasked with finding another player to step up and fill the role. The defense has played strong in the first half, but with how explosive this Ole Miss offense can be, Georgia has to continue to take away the big plays and force Ole Miss to grind out long drives to score.