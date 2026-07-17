Curt Cignetti has Indiana on the verge of landing the program's first 5-star recruit

The Curt Cignetti era at Indiana has been a non-stop run of incredible feats that no one could've predicted playing out when he was hired. The Hoosiers making the College Football Playoff in his first season at the helm was wild enough; following that season up by going undefeated, winning the Big Ten, and the National Championship will never feel real.

After the Hoosiers celebrated under the confetti, it was always going to be interesting to see how players and recruits reacted to the dramatic surge. Top transfers started committing to the Hoosiers before they even won the Championship, but this Summer everyone's getting to see how it pans out on the recruiting trail.

Indiana leads for 5-star WR Monshun Sales ahead of commitment date

College football's Official Visit season has wrapped up, and most of the Nation's top recruits have already come off the board. The top uncommitted prospect Monshun Sales will commit on Friday during the Pat McAfee Show, with Indiana, LSU, Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State as finalists for his commitment.

As Monshun Sales nears a decision, the recruiting experts appear to see where the decision is heading as Rivals' Sam Spiegelman joined Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith in predicting the Hoosiers will win out.

Landing Monshun Sales would mark the biggest commitment in program history while marking the first 5-star commitment for the Hoosiers under Cignetti. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Monshun Sales is the 8th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of the state of Indiana.

While Indiana is the in-state program for Monshun Sales, they've had to battle throughout the entire recruitment, and they'll likely need to continue to do so until National Signing Day. Sales grew up with the nickname "Bama," while Texas has made a major push down the stretch, but the Hoosiers have remained in the lead the entire way.

Under Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have been a program built by the Transfer Portal and veteran players. While that's been the blueprint for the Hoosiers, as Curt Cignetti and Indiana continue to eliminate any doubt, they'll be able to start building with a more balanced approach which should only make them tougher to beat in the years to come.