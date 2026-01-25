Curt Cignetti landing Monshun Sales would be his next incredible statement

The Indiana Hoosiers are the champions of college football, and the offseason has officially begun for Curt Cignetti. Winning the National Championship strips away that scrappy underdog tag and makes the Hoosiers one of the hunted. For Curt Cignetti, the task now becomes trying to find a way to ensure that this team is a contender on a yearly basis.

As the players that Curt Cignetti brough with him from James Madison, and some of his other key transfers move on, it's only going to become harder to build a roster. While Indiana destroyed all historical norms, all postseason long we heard about how Indiana didn't have a 5-star recruit, and landing some would certainly make it easier.

Landing Monshun Sales would be the next statement for Curt Cignetti

The Indiana Hoosiers have already wrapped up their transfer portal class, and all attention now turns to the 2027 recruiting class. Luckily for Curt Cignetti, the first recruiting class after his National Championship win has an elite 5-star recruit in Monshun Sales out of Indianapolis.

Monshun Sales is ranked as the 8th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Indiana. Sales is being heavily recruited by Indiana, Ohio State, and Alabama.

After beating the blue bloods on the field, Curt Cignetti will now try to beat them on the recruiting trail. This weekend, Curt Cignetti got to make another strong impression on the 5-star wide receiver hosting him as the Hoosiers celebrated their incredible season.

For Curt Cignetti, the timing couldn't be better as he tries to keep an elite 5-star recruit at home in Indiana. Monshun Sales is the type of player that Alabama or Ohio State would always pluck from Indiana, but given how well Curt Cignetti and his staff have developed players into stars, they can't be overlooked.

Landing a player of Monshun Sales would send an incredible statement to the rest of the Country that the Hoosiers are going to be a problem on the recruiting trail. Cignetti has already won it all the hard way, and if he can start landing 5-star recruits, everyone should be on high alert with how well recruits have developed.