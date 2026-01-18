Curt Cignetti may have caused significant National Championship spread shift

The College Football Playoff National Championship takes place on Monday Night as the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the Miami Hurricanes in their own stadium. This season has been a storybook season for both sides as Indiana is in the middle of one of the most historic program turnarounds of all time while Miami went from the outside looking in to the last team in the Playoff field sparking an incredible run.

Heading into the National Championship Game, everyone is expecting the Indiana Hoosiers to do what they've done all season long. The oddsmakers have projected the exact same as the Hoosiers have spent most of the time in the lead up to this game as two-possession favorites over the Hurricanes.

Curt Cignetti's comments on Miami may have shifted the oddsmakers projections

While coaches will tell you they don't listen to the outside noise, Curt Cignetti showed differently in an interview before the National Championship. Curt Cignetti sang the praises of Miami's roster and the fact that they're playing at home before saying he believes that the 8.5 point spread is a setup.

After identifying all the strengths of the Miami Hurricanes, @IndianaFootball HC Curt Cignetti isn't sure why his team are significant favorites in tomorrow's National Championship.#CFBPlayoff | @NicoleAuerbach pic.twitter.com/Xlzh2Lcgre — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) January 18, 2026

The oddsmakers may have heard the way Curt Cignetti broke down Miami's roster and agreed, as a day before the National Championship, the line is shifting once again. FanDuel Sportsbook has now shifted the spread for the game as the Indiana Hoosiers are now 7.5 point favorites, while the total is now set at 47.5 points. Indiana is a -310 favorite on the moneyline while Miami is a +250 underdog.

The Hoosiers have been dominant all season long, but with how Miami has played in this College Football Playoff run, it's hard to envision anything, but a rock fight. Both teams have a chance to cap off Cinderella seasons, and the winner will end the season as the National Champion that no one saw coming.