Curt Cignetti moves one step closer to landing his first 5-star recruit

The past two seasons have been a constant run of remarkable achievements for the Indiana Hoosiers and Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers have moved out of their place as the program with the most losses in college football history while winning the National Championship this season. This program has become a force like Ohio State and Oregon in the Big Ten, and now Cignetti will look to do it again.

Throughout the College Football Playoff, fans were overwhelmed with the stat that the Indiana Hoosiers didn't have a 5-star recruit. As Indiana has proven that they can compete on the highest level, Curt Cignetti is in the race for 5-star recruits.

Monshun Sales names the Indiana Hoosiers in Final 4

On Wednesday Night, elite 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales narrowed down his list to 4 schools, including the Indiana Hoosiers alongside Ohio State, Miami, and Alabama.

Landing Monshun Sales would be a monumental win for Curt Cignetti, further proving that this team will be a contender for years to come. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Monshun Sales is the 8th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Indiana.

While landing Monshun Sales is important as he's a 5-star recruit, this recruitment holds a higher importance given that he's an Indiana Native. Typically, other programs would come in and nab Sales, but if Cignetti can keep him in Indiana it would send a message.

Curt Cignetti won't be just pointing to the fact that his team won the National Championship, as he's had a ton of success with receivers. This offseason, Omar Cooper Jr and Elijah Sarratt will both hear their names called in the NFL Draft, and Cignetti can sell Sales on the fact that with his talent he could develop into a 1st Round Pick.