As the Indiana Hoosiers have capped off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in not just college football history, but sports history, no one is a bigger name than Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers head coach has turned a program known for being a historic loser into a powerhouse going 27-2 in his two seasons in Bloomington.

Cignetti has become the biggest story in sports as everyone gives him his flowers while naming the coach that NFL teams, and college football teams should all be after. As Cignetti gets his flowers from the media, it's also major companies that are jumping at the Indiana head coach.

Google and Chipotle tip their caps to Curt Cignetti

During his introductory press conference, Curt Cignetti told fans what to expect in the most perfect fashion declaring "I win, Google me."

The quote will live on forever as Curt Cignetti went on to exceed every expectation, bringing a National Championship to Bloomington. Now when you follow through on Curt Cignetti's request to Google him, he gets the perfect tribute.

Curt Cignetti famously said: “It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.”



This is what happens if you google him now. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mydYwEkKJf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 22, 2026

In the lead up to the National Championship Game, Curt Cignetti's shocking Chipotle habits were unveiled as the Wall Street Journal revealed that he's eaten 500 bowls at Chipotle. Now as Curt Cignetti won the National Championship, everyone can put down their Wheaties and pick up a "Coach Cignetti's "I Win" bowl"

Chipotle has added Coach Cignetti's "I Win" bowl to its menu.



It features chicken, brown rice, black beans, and a side of guacamole, which Cignetti orders from Chipotle every day for lunch. pic.twitter.com/b0xGXgMlBQ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 22, 2026

The new menu item is the order that Curt Cignetti orders from lunch every day, as Chipotle honors his daily commitment. The fact that Cignetti eats the same meal for lunch every day, and the fact that it's incredibly bland is perfect. Cignetti having guacamole on the bowl is almost the most shocking part as everything else is perfectly his style.

Cignetti is rightfully the talk of the football world, and to see everyone give him his flowers after how long he waited to get a head coaching job and his journey to Indiana is well deserved.