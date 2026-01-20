Curt Cignetti's National Championship win destroys excuses for these 3 coaches

On Monday Night, Curt Cignetti pulled off the unthinkable, finishing the season an incredible 16-0 to win the National Championship at Indiana of all places. It's hard to even fathom what Cignetti has pulled off, as the Hoosiers had the most losses in FBS history until this season, yet they've won a National Championship.

In two seasons at Indiana, Curt Cignetti is an incredible 27-2 with a 17-1 record in Big Ten Play with wins over college football powers in Oregon, Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Miami. Cignetti didn't take over a great program either, as he inherited a team that went 3-9 and 1-8 in league play the year prior.

Considering that Curt Cignetti has done this at Indiana, a ton of coaches have to feel uncomfortable with how quickly he's done it. As coaches continue to tell their administration that it takes years to compete for Championships, Cignetti achieving it this quickly should ramp up pressure on several big name coaches.

Curt Cignetti has put all the pressure in the world on these head coaches

Lincoln Riley - USC

When Lincoln Riley was hired at USC, he was treated like the savior after all of his Playoff runs at Oklahoma. It was supposed to be easier for Lincoln Riley to win out West as he'd have more resources, and he'd be recruiting players to Los Angeles. Fast forward 4 seasons, and Lincoln Riley has yet to make the playoffs, and has never won his conference, even in the Pac-12. Riley said after his team's loss in the Alamo Bowl that a Championship window had just opened, and he better deliver as the fans are growing restless.

“It’s taken a lot of effort, by a lot of people, a lot of commitment by a lot of people for four fun but challenging years to get it open, and it’s open now.” pic.twitter.com/Rk6URto68j — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) December 31, 2025

Steve Sarkisian - Texas

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the faces of the NIL era as the school that parks Lamborghinis outside the facility when recruits come to town for their visits. Despite having all those resources, Steve Sarkisian hasn't made it to the National Championship Game, losing to a less talented Washington team when he had his best chance. Steve Sarkisian said 16-0 was impossible, and now he has egg on his face, and he'll need to deliver with this loaded roster.

Dan Lanning - Oregon

Right up there with Texas in the NIL game is Oregon, as it's well noted that Dan Lanning has a blank check from Phil Knight and Nike. Despite having all the resources in the world, Dan Lanning has been demolished twice in the playoffs with two wins over inferior teams. Oregon has to put a roster together soon that can win it all, as falling short with this level of resources should be unacceptable.