Curt Cignetti's team lived up to the never daunted motto in the National Championship

The Indiana Hoosiers are College Football Playoff National Champions as Curt Cignetti's team capped off one of the most magical seasons you'll ever see. The Hoosiers finished the season 16-0, and it's hard to give just one person the credit as this group was more like a machine than an actual team.

Curt Cignetti's team has lived by a phrase in the school's fight song as they've adopted "Never Daunted" as a way of life. Starting with their head coach, Curt Cignetti, this team never flinches in the face of adversity, and it's the reason that the Hoosiers dominated everyone in their path this season.

Indiana's Never Daunted mentality was on full display vs Miami

When you talk about this Indiana team, you're going to look back on all the moments they've overcome when the other team has broken. In the second half, Miami made a strong push countless times, and Indiana never flinched, answering every punch with an even stronger counterpunch.

After Miami scored on an incredible run by Mark Fletcher Jr and then forced a Miami punt, it looked like the Hurricanes may take control of the game. Instead, the Hoosiers' special teams came up with the perfect response, blocking the punt and recovering it for a touchdown.

Miami came right back and responded driving 81 yards down the field to cut the Indiana lead to 3 points on a Mark Fletcher Jr touchdown.

Leading by just 3, the Hoosiers went on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive where Indiana put its mindset on full display. The Hoosiers converted their first 4th down on a great connection between Fernando Mendoza and Charlie Becker. The second 4th down came on 4th and 4, where, despite all the hits he had taken, he battled through contact for an unbelievable touchdown.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



— ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Miami didn't flinch either marching right back down the field to score on a Malachi Toney touchdown. Cignetti's team marched right back down the field, but had to settle for 3 points kicking a field goal to go up 6 points.

As a roughing the passer call and a few passes made it look like Miami may steal the Hoosiers moment. Instead, the Hoosiers came up big once more intercepting Carson Beck to start the party in Bloomington.

INDIANA PICKS IT, THE HOOSIERS ARE ON THE VERGE OF A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️

The Indiana Hoosiers are National Champions, and it's all thanks to the team embracing it's head coach. In this era fueled by NIL and Revenue Sharing, it's easy for a team to be individually driven. This team all bought into Curt Cignetti's mindset, and it's made for the most incredible storybook season of All-Time.