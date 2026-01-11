Dabo Swinney finally lands the explosive RB Clemson’s offense has been missing

One of the strangest stories with any contender coming into the 2025 season was Clemson's lack of playmakers at running back as injuries wiped their depth out before the season. During the offseason, Clemson had to move Adam Randall to running back where he had success, but the rest of the room wasn't good enough.

This offseason, Dabo Swinney needed to attack the Transfer Portal to ensure that Clemson is ready to compete for the ACC Championship next season. While there were other big needs, landing an explosive playmaker at running back was at or near the top of every fans wishlist.

Chris Johnson Jr is the playmaker Dabo Swinney desperately needed

On Sunday Afternoon, Dabo Swinney and his staff reeled in a commitment from an ACC rival as they landed SMU running back Chris Johnson Jr.

The move to land Chris Johnson Jr is a home run by Dabo Swinney, and it'll help new offensive coordinator Chad Morris field a great unit in 2026. Chris Johnson Jr is one of the fastest players in college football, and on any carry or reception he can turn what looks like a short gain into a highlight reel play.

Chris Johnson Jr has spent his entire career in the ACC as he signed with the Miami Hurricanes out of High School before making the move to SMU with former Miami coach Rhett Lashlee. This season, Chris Johnson Jr rushed for 479 yards on 67 carries averaging a stellar 7.1 yards per carry. As a receiver, Johnson caught 17 passes for 180 yards.

Johnson won't be a bell cow back for the Clemson Tigers, but he gives the team an elite speed threat out of the backfield. If Chad Morris can use Johnson more in the receiving game either on screens or as a safety valve, he's going to be a monster for this team and the top of player who can change games.