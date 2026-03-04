Dabo Swinney hires former NFL head coach as special teams coordinator

The Clemson Tigers are entering a pivotal season after a disappointing 7-6 season in 2025 with the team falling far short of expectations after starting the season as the 4th ranked team in the AP Poll. This offseason has been filled with changes for Dabo Swinney's program as he's overhauled the coaching staff.

Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley was let go at the end of the season, and Dabo Swinney turned to Chad Morris who will be on Swinney's staff for a third stint and his second as the OC. North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens joins the staff as an analyst, giving the team a former NFL head coach and experienced playcaller on staff.

Former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia returns to Clemson

On Wednesday Morning, the Clemson Tigers formally announced that Rich Bisaccia would be joining the staff as the new Special Teams Coordinator.

The hiring marks a return to the Clemson football program for the long time NFL assistant coach. Bisaccia served as Clemson's running backs and special teams coach from 1994-1998. After his time at Clemson, Bisaccia served the same role at Ole Miss, last coaching in college football in 2001.

Rich Bisaccia has been a mainstay in the NFL as a special teams coordinator with a role every year from 2002 through this past season. Most notably, Rich Bisaccia was named the Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach after Jon Gruden's resignation posting a 7-5 record leading the team to the Wild Card game.

Clemson is getting an elite special teams coordinator who's track record speaks for itself. Given how long Rich Bisaccia has lasted in the NFL, and the fact that even when an entire staff changes he finds a new role, Bisaccia is clearly highly regarded. The hope is now that Bisaccia and the other new hires at Clemson can help get this team back to where they feel they belong.