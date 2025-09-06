Dakorien Moore has arrived: Oregon's star freshman creates highlight reel touchdowns

When any program signs a 5-star recruit, the instant thought every fan has is how quickly may we see him play. When the player is ranked as the top player at his position, all the fanbase can do is count down the plays until he's making a gamechanging impact for their team. This past recruiting cycle, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks were able to beat out LSU and Texas for the Nation's top wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Moore was expected to play a role in the offense as soon as he got on campus, as his game-changing speed and ability after the catch are enough to get him on the field anywhere. When star receiver Evan Stewart was lost for at minimum most of the season, it made Moore far more important than originally planned.

When Oregon kicked off it's season with a 59-13 win over Montana State, it came as a surprise that Moore only had 3 catches for 26 yards but, it was clear he was a part of their plans on offense.

As Oregon faces it's first Power 4 opponent of the season in Oklahoma State, Dakorien Moore is emerging as a star right in front of everyone's eyes. On Oregon's second drive of the game, Moore showed just what he can do with the ball in his hands as he beat Oklahoma State deep for a 65 yard touchdown that featured an athletic hurdle over an Oklahoma State defender.

After seeing Dakorien Moore slice his way through the secondary, Oregon's offensive coordinator Will Stein knew he head to get the ball in his true freshman's hands once again. The Ducks called Moore's number once again in the 2nd quarter giving him the ball on a sweep and he danced his way through the defense for a 25 yard rush.

As the second quarter nears its close, Moore is making a massive impact as he's caught 2 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 25 yards and another score. Dan Lanning and the Ducks go all out to land recruits, and when you see the impact a player like Dakorien Moore can have, it's easy to see why.

