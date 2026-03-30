Dallas Cowboys 3 Round Mock Draft helps fix the abysmal defense

The Dallas Cowboys head into the NFL Draft with a need to nail this class even more than in recent seasons. This year, the Dallas Cowboys own 2 1st Round picks thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, but also traded away their second round pick for Quinnen Williams. Given that the Cowboys have an elite offense, the team needs to fix this defense quickly in order to return to Playoff contention.

Heading into the NFL Draft, the Cowboys have major holes at each level of the defense which was the league's worst in 2025. The focus of the draft will be building the defense for the future, and the early rounds will show it.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

The NFL Draft has to be all about landing cornerstone pieces on defense to match the high end talent that the offense has. The back end of the defense could use one of the elite safeties that we've seen change defenses in recent years. Dillon Thieneman can play two-high and rover roles, and could help overhaul the entire unit.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys took the risk drafting cornerback Shavon Revel after he missed a season with a torn ACL. If Jermod McCoy falls to the 20th Overall Pick, the Cowboys should take the same risk. When healthy, McCoy is arguably a top 5 talent in the class, and he could become a cornerstone for this defense.

92. Dallas Cowboys: Keyron Crawford - Edge Rusher - Auburn

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys weren't nearly good enough getting after the quarterback which will need to improve. While some of the younger pieces will continue to develop, adding an edge that has struggles against the run, but excels as a pass rusher would make a ton of sense. Keyron Crawford was seemingly a designated pass rusher in his career, but he'd help the Cowboys a ton as he continues to develop.