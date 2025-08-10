Dan Lanning admits Oregon QB play didn’t stand out in scrimmage

The Oregon Ducks proved that the first season in a new conference doesn't have to be difficult, as the team rolled to an undefeated season, winning the Big Ten Championship in their first season in the conference. Dan Lanning's squad was set up well to have a successful first season, which made it much easier for the group to put together such a special season.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, it's going to be difficult for Oregon to put together another special year in part because of the massive losses they suffered to the NFL Draft. The biggest loss of them all for the Oregon Ducks is the loss of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who quickly grasped the offense and was able to excel in the role.

This season, the Oregon Ducks will turn the offense over to a new quarterback in former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore. As a true freshman, Dante Moore started for the Bruins but, transferred into Oregon last season to take a step back and learn behind Moore.

As Moore takes over for Dillon Gabriel, the fanbase hopes that he can flash the talent that made him a 5-star recruit out of High School as it could make this offense one of the best once again. After Oregon's scrimmage on Saturday, Dan Lanning told a different story which will concern Oregon fans a bit.

"I don’t know that anything necessarily stood out, like I said, I think defense won the day. They were able to get some three-and-outs. The [offense] operated efficiently but we just didn’t create any explosives and didn’t have some of the downfield passing attack that we have had in other days of fall camp. I’ve come in here before and told you that offense had won the day, but today I feel like defense won that.”" Dan Lanning

While the defense showing out is impressive and important for Oregon, the Ducks fans would have preferred to hear the offense won the day. As the offense replaces elite players at each position on offense, the turnover may end up affecting the team to start the season, as Dan Lanning needs a ton of players to gel.

The good news for Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks is that they have plenty of time to gel on offense as they'll start the season against Montana State, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern, which is as soft as an opening stretch as you could ask for.

