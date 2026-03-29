Dan Lanning burned as USC flips Offensive Tackle just two months after commitment

The biggest focus in college football at the current moment is recruiting as coaches are starting to go all-in to build their 2027 recruiting classes. The next few weeks will be filled with official visits by recruits as they near committing to what will be their future school. While commitments this time of year are pivotal, it's important to remember that nothing is final until recruits sign with a program.

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the biggest winners on the recruiting trail in this NIL era as Dan Lanning continues to stack elite classes. Lincoln Riley is finally recruiting at a level to challenge Lanning on the West Coast after signing the Nation's top recruiting class last offseason. On Saturday, the two ran into each other over a major target in the class.

Lincoln Riley beats Dan Lanning for offensive tackle Drew Fielder

On February 1st, the Oregon Ducks picked up a major commitment when they landed offensive tackle Drew Fielder. While Oregon landed the commitment, it was short lived as Drew Fielder announced on Saturday that he was flipping his commitment opting to choose the In-State USC Trojans.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Drew Fielder has Flipped his Commitment from Oregon to USC, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 OT from Anaheim, CA had been Committed to the Ducks since February 1st



“I’m staying home! FIGHT ON✌️”https://t.co/LqAOPPTkTi pic.twitter.com/8oP00TDZRg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2026

Drew Fielder is an elite offensive tackle, ranking as the 131st ranked player in the Country, the 14th ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the 14th ranked player out of California in the Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings.

The decision leaves Dan Lanning and Oregon with just 5 commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but that number will rise as the class continues. The Ducks do have another offensive tackle committed in Avery Michael, but Lanning and his staff have a ton of work to do.

Lincoln Riley and his staff couldn't be hotter on the recruiting trail as they keep picking up big time commitments. After signing the Nation's top ranked class last season, USC is up to 5th in the Country with no end in sight for the surging Trojans.