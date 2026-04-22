Dan Lanning delivers his signature fireworks landing the Nation's No. 1 QB

As of late, few programs have mastered the NIL and Revenue Sharing era quite like the Oregon Ducks. After Mario Cristobal left Oregon for his alma mater, Dan Lanning came in and brought a new energy to Eugene. Each year, Oregon keeps knocking on the door, and eventually, Dan Lanning is going to take the Ducks over the top.

Arguably, the biggest reason for Oregon's recent run of success is Dan Lanning's prowess on the recruiting trail. Phil Knight and Nike have given the Ducks an open checkbook, but Lanning and his staff have taken full advantage of it. On Wednesday Night, Dan Lanning picked up another signature win.

Oregon lands 5-star QB recruit Will Mencl

On Wednesday, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks picked up their biggest win of the recruiting cycle, landing a commitment from quarterback Will Mencl. The win for Oregon comes over two schools who were pushing hard in Auburn and Penn State.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Will Mencl has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 210 QB from Chandler, AZ chose the Ducks over Auburn and Penn State



He’s ranked as the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals300 🦆https://t.co/IMziS7hXGP pic.twitter.com/ObNd3HNjYC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2026

Few prospects have risen as quickly as Will Mencl has in the recruiting rankings as of late. According to Rivals' Recruiting Rankings, Will Mencl is the 13th-ranked player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the top player out of Arizona.

Landing Will Mencl instantly boosts the Oregon Ducks' class up to 6th in the Country and 3rd in the Big Ten. The great news for Dan Lanning is that getting Will Mencl on board now will only help as the Ducks look to finish this class with a bang.

We're used to seeing Oregon reel in several 5-stars per cycle, but this year the Ducks only have Mencl on board. Having the elite quarterback on board will only help now as we should see Oregon use this as momentum to make major splashes throughout the summer.