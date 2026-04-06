Dan Lanning invades SEC country landing elite CB in major recruiting win

The Oregon Ducks continue to knock on the door of winning a National Championship as the Ducks keep making runs in the College Football Playoff. Dan Lanning continues to take swings at winning it all, and with each run he takes in the Playoff, it only seems more likely that he'll eventually be the head coach who brings a championship to Eugene.

In this NIL and revenue-sharing era, winning it all has never been easier for a program like Oregon. While the Ducks used to recruit mostly on the West Coast, NIL and Revenue Sharing have allowed the Ducks to open the checkbooks and become a National powerhouse on the recruiting trail.

Oregon beats out SEC giants for CB recruit Ai'King Hall

On Monday, the Oregon Ducks picked up a major win on the recruiting trail, reeling in a commitment from 2027 cornerback recruit Ai'King Hall. The Dothan, Alabama native picked Oregon over in-state Alabama, Georgia, and Texas.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 CB Ai’King Hall has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 195 CB from Dothan, AL chose the Ducks over Alabama, Georgia, and Texas



He’s a Top 40 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300 🦆https://t.co/gR01cuR9c6 pic.twitter.com/UejIo9iGUs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2026

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Ai'King Hall is the 39th ranked player in the Country, the 7th ranked cornerback in the class, and the top ranked player out of Alabama. Landing Ai'King Hall is very similar to Oregon's power move to reel in cornerback recruit Na'eem Offord, who was the top player in Alabama with a commitment to Ohio State before the Ducks sealed the deal.

Ai'King Hall joins an Oregon Ducks recruiting class that now ranks 8th in the Country and 3rd in the Big Ten. The Ducks had gone through a rough stretch with commits flipping to USC, but as of late Dan Lanning's team is surging up the rankings.

The goal for the Ducks now is to really start flying up the rankings nationally as some of the 5-star recruits announce decisions. Dan Lanning and his staff will have a great chance with several of the nation's top recruits, and a chance to sign the Nation's top ranked recruiting class.