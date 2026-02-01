Dan Lanning moves early landing high-upside 2027 recruit over Big Ten foes

The college football offseason has begun, and with the Transfer Portal activity slowing down, coaches and programs shift their attention to traditional recruiting. In this NIL and Revenue Sharing era, few programs rival Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks as they've emerged as an unmatched power on the recruiting trail.

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Oregon Ducks signed the Nation's 4th ranked recruiting class headlined by the addition of 4 5-star recruits. All attention now turns toward building up the 2027 recruiting class as the top Juniors in the Country begin to speed up their recruiting process before their senior seasons.

Oregon lands high-upside offensive tackle Avery Michael

On Sunday Afternoon, the Oregon Ducks added a piece to their 2027 recruiting class, landing offensive tackle Avery Michael.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Avery Michael has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 OT chose the Ducks over Michigan and USC



“Up Da Sco 🦆”https://t.co/R7n8sWkwyI pic.twitter.com/M7BXUPykO7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 1, 2026

The Oregon Ducks had to battle two Big Ten foes as Michigan and the USC Trojans were heavily in the mix for Avery Michael. It's still very early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but Avery Michael is currently ranked as the 600th ranked player in the Country, the 49th ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the 61st ranked player out of California.

Considering the schools that were pursuing Avery Michael, he's likely a player that the recruiting services need to take a second look at. Michael is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, making him a player with the frame to continue developing as a prospect.

Oregon has already started to build out its 2027 recruiting class, signaling an exciting few months to come. Michael is the Ducks 3rd 2027 commit joining defensive lineman Cam Pritchett and athlete Sam Ngata.

Dan Lanning and his staff haven't made the big 5-star splash addition yet, but Oregon fans know it's always around the corner. The Ducks are already top contenders for several of the top players in the 2027 class while Lanning has proven he can shock teams on the recruiting trail.