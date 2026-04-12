Dan Lanning shuts down Ohio State to keep Oregon’s top recruit home

Dan Lanning and the Oregon keep building towards a National Championship as the Ducks keep making runs to the College Football Playoff year over year. Few schools have mastered the NIL and Transfer Portal era quite like the Ducks, as Dan Lanning's recruiting prowess, paired with the blank checkbook Nike has given the Ducks allows the team to recruit at an elite level.

As the spring practice schedule slows down, Oregon is set to go on a tear on the recruiting trail like Lanning has done each offseason. While Oregon recruits at a national level, it's still important for the team to keep homegrown talent in-state.

Dan Lanning secures Oregon's top recruit Josiah Molden over Big Ten foes

On Sunday, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks picked up a pivotal recruiting win landing cornerback Josiah Molden over Ohio State, Washington, and Texas.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Josiah Molden has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 1 Recruit in Oregon chose the Ducks over Ohio State, Washington, and Texas⁰

“It was written”⁰⁰https://t.co/pyzuGPNw1Q pic.twitter.com/Alz47v97Yp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 12, 2026

Oregon picks up major commitments from around the nation every cycle, but it's always a big win to keep the top player in-state at home. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Josiah Molden is the 166th ranked player in the Country, the 19th ranked cornerback in the class, and the top player out of Oregon.

Dan Lanning and Oregon have been the victims of some recruiting flips as of late, but the Ducks are still pushing toward a top 3 class in the Country. The addition of Josiah Molden brings Oregon's class to 7th in the Country and 3rd in the Big Ten as the Ducks now hold 8 commitments.

The good news for Oregon in their pursuit of an elite class is that Dan Lanning hasn't reeled in a 5-star commitment thus far. Oregon is well positioned with several of the top recruits in the country, and fireworks could lie ahead for the Ducks like we've seen over the past few summers.