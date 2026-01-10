Dante Moore's CFP Semifinals struggles may have changed the Transfer Portal

On Friday Night, the Oregon Ducks saw their quest for their first National Championship crash and burn as they lost in the College Football Playoff. The game was a disaster for the Oregon Ducks, starting with a pick-six by Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds which set the tone for the 56-22 blowout for the Hoosiers.

The biggest storyline coming into the game was the battle between Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore. The two quarterbacks have commanded more NFL Draft buzz than anyone in this class, and a good showing could've given Dante Moore a chance to even become the 1st Overall Pick this Spring.

Dante Moore's potential return could change the entire offseason

Dante Moore struggled against Indiana for the second time this season which could end up changing the outlook in the Transfer Portal. Moore had been considering returning to school, and after turning the ball over 3 times, he may opt to return to school to continue to gain experience, which has been a knock on him.

After the game, Dante Moore was asked about his future as he'll need to make a decision over the next few days to allow Oregon to figure out if they need a transfer quarterback or not.

Dante Moore on his future:



“At the end of the day, I don’t know my decision yet.” pic.twitter.com/HAkl4Z6Cw1 — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) January 10, 2026

If Dante Moore returns to Oregon, like many think he will, it'll change everything in the Transfer Portal in the quarterback market. Oregon was expected to be a big player for top quarterbacks if they lost Moore, and his return wipes away that need.

The great chase for Sam Leavitt between LSU, Tennessee, and Miami likely won't add Oregon to the mix, helping each of their chances. The Ducks have also been tied to quarterbacks like Husan Longstreet and Dylan Raiola, and if they're off the market, it gives other teams a chance while taking a key destination away.

Aside from Oregon, several quarterbacks and teams will wait to hear what Dante Moore's decision will be as it could change the entire transfer market.