Darian Mensah and Duke reach settlement paving the way for Mario Cristobal

One of the biggest stories in college football over the last few weeks has been the ongoing saga between quarterback Darian Mensah and Duke. Last offseason, Darian Mensah left Tulane, landing at Duke on a 2-year deal worth $4 million annually to play for the Blue Devils. When Mensah decided to enter the Transfer Portal on the final day that it was open, that 2-year contract proved to be a hurdle.

Ever since his decision to announce he was going to enter the Transfer Portal, Darian Mensah and Duke have been going back and forth in a legal battle that seemingly had no end in sight. The most likely route for both parties was always going to be finding a way for Mensah to pay a buyout and for both sides to go their own way.

Darian Mensah and Duke reach settlement allowing him to play for Miami

On Tuesday Morning, the battle between Darian Mensah and Duke came to an end as his agency announced that both sides had reached a settlement allowing him to play for his next school.

Ever since it was rumored that Darian Mensah may enter the Transfer Portal, the school he's been tied to the most is Miami. The Hurricanes have a need at quarterback as Carson Beck is out of eligibility and backup QB Emory Williams transferred to East Carolina.

Now that Darian Mensah can officially enroll at a new program, it'll be interesting to see just how quickly he ends up enrolling at Miami. The Hurricanes have hopes of returning to the National Championship Game next season, and landing a quarterback of Mensah's ability would certainly strengthen those chances.

This season, Darian Mensah passed for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns, both of which ranked second in the Country while completing 66.8% of his passes.