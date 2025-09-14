Darian Mensah chose Duke and the money, but Tulane got the victory that mattered

Last season, Darian Mensah was one of the best breakout stories in College Football as he became a star for Tulane. Mensah completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. After his breakout season, Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal looking for greener pastures.

The Duke Blue Devils came calling, and according to most College Football insiders, received a two-year deal worth $8 million, making him the highest-paid player in the sport. While Darian Mensah left Tulane behind, the sport has a funny way of working itself out and Darian Mensah was forced to return to New Orleans to face his former team in his old stadium.

While Duke had the bigger name in Darian Mensah at quarterback, Jon Sumrall and his team got the 34-27 victory riding transfer quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who joined the team right before Summer camp began.

The Blue Devils offense placed all of the pressure on Darian Mensah forcing him to throw the ball 51 times. Mensah finished the game 30-51 for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns but, threw an interception. Jake Retzlaff was 15-23 passing for 245 yards but, he was a monster running the ball picking up 111 yards and four touchdowns with his legs.

Jake Retzlaff has run for THREE TDs tonight…



Tulane is now up 24-3 on Duke

pic.twitter.com/2cgHDe96Pa — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) September 14, 2025

It's impossible to fault Darian Mensah for his decision as almost everyone would jump at the opportunity he was given. On the other hand, for the Tulane Green Wave, it's an incredible achievement and a great piece of revenge to knock off the quarterback who left you.

The Green Wave are in the driver's seat to make the College Football Playoff among the Non Power Conference schools as they're now 3-0 with 2 wins over Power 4 opponents. Jon Sumrall is one of the best coaches in the sport, and it's only a matter of time before he's the one taking the leap to the next level.

More Duke Blue Devils News: