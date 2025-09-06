Dave Aranda had no answers as SMU’s QB Kevin Jennings came out perfect

After the Baylor Bears caught fire to end the season with Sawyer Robertson under center, the team came into the 2025 season as contenders to win the Big 12 which would then send this group to the College Football Playoff. The Playoff hopes instantly took a hit in Week 1 as the Auburn Tigers put up 38 points in a win over Baylor.

The biggest concern leaving that game was the fact that it looked like Dave Aranda had no answers as Jackson Arnold rushed for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Tigers gashed Baylor the entire game with their rushing attack.

In the second game of the season, the Bears faced another mobile quarterback that could give them fits as the SMU Mustangs and Kevin Jennings had a chance to send their rival to an 0-2 start. The good news for Baylor is that they held Kevin Jennings Jr to just 13 yards on 7 carries showing they made an adjustment to slow the rushing attack.

The issue is that Kevin Jennings Jr hardly had to use his legs as he had a perfect first half for SMU as the Mustangs scored 24 points. At half time, Kevin Jennings Jr is 10-10 passing for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns and most of his throws have been to wide open wide receivers.

Kevin Jennings is 10-10 with 236 yards and 2 TDs so far today @StoolSMU

pic.twitter.com/StkNNiwIiB — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) September 6, 2025

If Baylor is going to avoid a 0-2 start to the season, Dave Aranda and the defensive staff are going to need to find answers as they look to slow Kevin Jennings Jr. The biggest concern is that we've now seen opposing offenses have their way with Baylor's defense for 6 quarters, and if they can't start to play competent football in the near future, this season could quickly get out of hand.

