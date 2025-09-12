Dave Portnoy is making a bold move on Ohio State's top ranked recruit

The Ohio State Vs Michigan rivalry has seemingly hit the pinnacle of its hate over the past several seasons. Several factors have played into the storyline as the two sides have each won a National Championship over the past two seasons, but Michigan has dominated the rivalry. The Wolverine's cheating scandal paired with the unrivaled media attention it brought on the sport only poured gasoline on the rivalry.

Part of the unrivaled media attention has come from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is a Michigan alum and takes shots at Ryan Day and the Buckeyes every opportunity he gets. The newest member of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff team has turned from superfan to booster as of late which has raised eyebrows around the Country.

When the Michigan Wolverines were able to flip the Nation's top-ranked recruit and the best quarterback in the Country, Bryce Underwood, it was seen as a program-altering moment. It turned out that Dave Portnoy, along with Oracle's Larry Ellison and his wife Jolin Ellison, were behind the push for Underwood.

As Underwood is now on board for this season, along with at least the following two seasons, Michigan's top priority is now finding the pieces to help him succeed in the next two recruiting classes. The Wolverines' 2026 recruiting class is currently the Nation's 10th best class and a great start for the future.

5-star running back Savion Hiter headlines an impressive group along with 4-stars like Travis Johnson, Matt Ludwig, and Zion Robinson, who all have to become key weapons for Underwood. The group, however, may not be enough for Dave Portnoy's liking.

At the end of the latest episode of the Barstool College Football Show, Dave Portnoy had a throwaway line as the show was ending, where he hinted that he could flip Ohio State's most prized commitment.

"I'm making a move with Chris Henry Jr." Dave Portnoy

Could Dave Portnoy help Michigan flip Ohio State's top commit

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Chris Henry Jr is the Buckeyes' only 5-star recruit ranked as the 20th best player in the Country, the 2nd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of California. While other programs have come calling, Chris Henry Jr has stayed locked into his commitment to the Buckeyes.

The line on the Barstool College Football Show wasn't the only mention Dave Portnoy has made of Chris Henry Jr, as he tweeted at him earlier this week when Oracle stock surged making Larry Ellison the world's richest man.

Whether or not the efforts of Dave Portnoy and the Wolverines work out is the biggest question now as it's clear there's interest in flipping Chris Henry Jr. Typically, you wouldn't be concerned until you hear about Chris Henry Jr going on a visit to Ann Arbor but, Michigan also kept visits with Bryce Underwood under wraps which makes it tough to rule out.

